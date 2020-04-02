Single Mum Struggling To Make Ends Meet

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

TWO weeks ago, Kamille Adderley was laid off with only two days’ pay.

With her employer closing because of the government’s COVID-19 emergency orders, the young mother says she is not in a position to pay her rent or care for her two-year-old child.

“Only God has gotten me through this so far or else I would have been crazy,” Ms Adderley, 26, said. “I have no job, can’t go anywhere to check on things. I work at a jewellery store downtown. My boss told us on March 15 that everything was shutting down and there would be no cruise ships in town and that he has no other choice but to close down the store and lay us off temporarily.

“He paid us for the two days we had worked and told us he cannot say when we can come back to work. Some think we won’t be back for the rest of the year. We don’t know what’s happening with that.

“I took that money, the two days’ pay, and went straight to my landlord and told them that’s all I have and I have no idea where the next payment will be coming from. I don’t feel good about this, but I had no choice as it’s the roof over my head and my child’s head.”

The entire country has been on a 24-hour curfew since last week with only limited movement allowed to essential workers and citizens going to grocery stores, banks, pharmacies and takeaway food outlets.

Ms Adderley’s rent is due every two weeks and is inclusive of power and water. She is anxious that if she cannot pay her rent, her utilities may be shut off as well.

Although she said she made a small salary, it was enough to pay her rent and buy necessities for her child. She is a single mother and said she receives no assistance from her child’s father.

“Besides the rent, I have no food for my child or (diapers),” she said. “I have no money coming in and I don’t know what to do. My daughter needs to eat and she also has things she would need like Pampers. I am trying to potty-train her, but she still uses Pampers.

“I don’t know what to do. I explained to the landlord what was happening to me, but you know landlords have bills to pay as well. I am afraid of being evicted with my child. So far the landlord has not been threatening, but I know they want their money. I don’t want to be evicted with this young child. I’ve seen people end up with legal action being taken against them when they couldn’t pay their rent here and I’ve seen locks being changed. I can only hope and pray that God helps me.”

The National Insurance Board is offering unemployment assistance to people who have been laid off due to the COVID-19 crisis. On Tuesday, National Insurance Minister Brensil Rolle said the agency had received 17,000 applications so far; this does not include laid off hotel workers who will be processed separately.

Asked if she has applied for an unemployment benefit, Ms Adderley, who has no computer, said she has no way of applying online. She is also doubtful she will receive the immediate assistance she needs at this time if she applies.

“This has been the worst few days of my life,” Ms Adderley continued. “I heard that NIB has some 17,000 applications before them and that’s not the hotel people as yet. That’s what I heard. Those payments are going to take months to process and someone told me they don’t get cheques from NIB until months after they applied for benefits. I cannot wait for months to get money. I might be working again when they finally pay me.

“The government is telling you how to get some assistance, but the way it’s being explained is not clear to me. On top of that I have no way of getting to NIB or Social Services because the buses have stopped running. The bus is my only means of transportation. I would have gotten on a bus and gone to a few places, but now I can’t.”

Public transport has been shut down to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Ms Adderley is now appealing for public assistance.