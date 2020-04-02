Three More Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed – 24 In Total

The Ministry of Health has confirmed there are three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 24. Currently, there are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 18 in New Providence and one from the island of Bimini.

The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

• Case #22 is a 79-year-old man and a resident of New Providence with no history of travel.

• Case #23 is an 80-year-old man and a resident of Grand Bahama with no history of travel.

• Case #24 is a nine-year-old girl of New Providence with no history of travel, and is a direct link to Case #8.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other 21 COVID-19 positive cases. Case #17 is under investigation, and Case #18 has now been hospitalised in Intensive Care.

Members of the public are once again reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.