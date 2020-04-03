Domes Handed Over In Abaco

THE first temporary domes were handed over to families in Abaco yesterday as part of recovery efforts following Hurricane Dorian.

The Bahamas Disaster Reconstruction Authority handed over the domes in Spring City to eight families.

The authority identified 32 families in Spring City who met the criteria for temporary housing.

The domes for the other 24 families are ready - but those families are currently off island.

“We are very happy that the residents of Spring City were able to receive keys to their domes today,” said Katherine Forbes-Smith, managing director of the authority.

“Some of the residents are not on the island but we do have a list of names of 32 persons who have been contacted and will continue to be contacted over the next two days.

“This process has been a long and difficult one for many people whose homes have been destroyed. I think they were very happy to receive these domes because for the persons who live in Spring City, they want to be able to live close by their homes so in the rebuilding process they can keep an eye on their homes while they are rebuilding.”

The domes can accommodate four to six people.

John Michael Clarke, chairman of the authority, said: “They are built for extreme environments, able to withstand 180-mile-per-hour winds and have a functional life of 40 to 50 years.”

Victoria Archer was one of those to receive her keys.

“I really appreciate it. And whoever had their hand in this, I’m thankful and grateful,” she said.

Natalie Hepburn McCardy signed up for a dome shortly after the storm.

“Today is a very good day, a special day for me because I have been hoping and praying that this day would come true,” she said.

Forty domes will be issued to East End, Grand Bahama residents.