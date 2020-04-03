Five-Year-Old Child And Woman In Hospital After Latest Shooting

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN and a five-year-old child are in hospital after being shot near a home in Elizabeth Estates yesterday morning, police have said.

According to reports, shortly before 10am yesterday, the woman and child had just arrived at a home on Nauri Crest, Elizabeth Estates, when occupants in a black Nissan Cube pulled up and opened fire in their direction, injuring them before escaping.

Police said: “The injured female was able to drive to the police station and she and the child were transported to hospital where they are listed in stable condition.”

A resident of the community, who gave his name as “Bobo”, told The Tribune he was inside his home when the incident occurred. He said he heard three gunshots.

His home is across the street from where the shooting incident occurred.

Asked yesterday if he felt safe in the neighbourhood, he replied: “You can’t feel safe now because too much things happening right now. I stay home by myself. That’s bad what they’re doing around here (sic).”

Police are also looking for the suspects behind an armed robbery in Sea Breeze Estates, which also occurred yesterday morning.

According to reports, shortly before 3am, a man was standing in front of his home on Beatrice Avenue, Sea Breeze Estates when two armed men approached him, “forced him in the house, held him and other occupants at bay” then robbed him of cash.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about these incidents or other crime matters is asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.