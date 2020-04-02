Kim’S Family Fear They Won’T Get All Answers

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

LLOYDRA Cash-Bowleg, the daughter of the Bimini woman who died from COVID-19, said she did not watch Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ press conference on Wednesday because she does not expect a full and frank disclosure about why her mother was not helped in time.

“I didn’t watch it because I knew they are not going to be completely open and honest with anything at this time,” she said yesterday. “More information needs to be provided.”

The death of Kim Johnson-Rolle has sparked concerns about the readiness of Family Islands for COVID-19 after it took some 24-hours to get her from Bimini, where she began experiencing respiratory distress, to New Providence, where she died soon after arrival.

Dr Franklyn Walkine, CEO of AAS Life Flight Air Ambulance Services, said through a representative yesterday that he is awaiting the result of the investigation that Dr Minnis mentioned during Wednesday’s press conference.

According to The Nassau Guardian, Dr Walkine said there were no isolation (ISO) chambers in the country to safely transport Mrs Johnson-Rolle to New Providence. The containment chamber is used to transport infected people. Dr Walkine reportedly said the company will have the needed equipment to transfer patients going forward.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force ultimately air-lifted Mrs Johnson-Rolle and a medical team to New Providence.

But Mrs Cash-Bowleg, 37, said yesterday in response: “They said they are prepared. Wasn’t that supposed to be the preparedness? If you are prepared, how come you don’t have what you need?”

As her family frantically tried to get her mother off Bimini, Mrs Cash-Bowleg said the lack of an ISO chamber was never identified to them as an obstacle.

“The contact we figured they would have with us was not there,” she said.

She doesn't think her island is ready for the pandemic.

“We don’t have that sense of security from what we have been hearing and listening to and we aren’t hearing what we need to hear,” she said.

“We need to hear that living on this island, if an emergency arises, with this air shutdown going on, there is a way to get us off this island no matter what. Suppose someone needs to be treated for something? There is no security right now. It’s (already) difficult when you have a clinic that don’t have this, don’t have that, but this situation just makes everything worse.

“We're just trying to grieve and get to another day.”

Mrs Cash-Bowleg said she and her other family members are now in quarantine.

They were told to take vitamins and were given a temperature reading device. Someone from the clinic, she said, calls twice a day to find out their temperature reading.

However, she said despite the close contact she and others had with her mother, none of the family members have been tested for COVID-19. So far, none of them have shown symptoms of the disease.

“We would like to be tested,” she said. “We’ve heard nothing on that yet but we had close contact with her. We’re not afraid, though, because we believe in the God that my mom served and that He will keep us.”