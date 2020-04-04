Covid-19: Fourth Death Confirmed, Four New Cases

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the nation’s fourth death from COVID-19.
The latest fatality, Case #23, was an 80-year-old male patient hospitalised in Grand Bahama, previously confirmed to have COVID-19 with no direct links to other cases. Investigations are being conducted.
The Ministry also confirmed on Saturday that there are four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 28. There have been five confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, 22 confirmed cases in New Providence and one confirmed case from the island of Bimini. The newly confirmed cases are as follows:
• Case #25 is a 57-year-old female, a resident of New Providence with no history of travel and a direct link to Case #22. This case is in isolation at home.
• Case #26 is a 77-year-old female, a resident of New Providence with no history of travel and a direct link to Case #22. This case is also in isolation at home.
• Case #27 is a 48-year-old male, a resident of New Providence, with no history of travel and no direct links. This case is hospitalised and very ill;
• Case #28 is a 51-year-old female, a resident of New Providence, with no history of travel and no direct links. This patient is hospitalised and remains in stable condition.
Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other 20 COVID-19 positive cases.
Members of the public are again reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.
Comments
DDK 6 hours, 1 minute ago
For some reason, these reports sound almost gleeful, as if the higher the count of the loss of a family's loved one, the more excitement is generated.
stillwaters 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
What?????How????I really am puzzled as to how you reached that conclusion. I think some of you on these blogs are losing it.
bahamianson 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
Cases and deaths are unfortunate,but the next issue will be that the government is hiding the information because they don't want us to know. This is very transparent and detailed. The naysayers can't say that the government is hiding information. You can't eat your cake and have it too.
joeblow 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
So much information is not being given. So many questions to ask.
At what point are these people being tested, when they first develop symptoms or when they are about to breathe their last breath?
How can so many people be positive with no direct links (you can't get the virus from yourself)?
Why are so many positive cases at home, and are there others in those homes?
If the current mortality rate is approximately 14% what does that say about the standard of medical care being given? Are there any other countries in the world with such a high mortality rate?
