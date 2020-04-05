Updated – Covid-19: Fifth Death Confirmed, Four New Cases

SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: Dr Judson Eneas, 72, died last night in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, confirmed Health Minister Dr Duane Sands. He is the country's first physician to die from COVID-19 and the fifth victim of the virus. FULL STORY HERE

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the nation’s fourth death from COVID-19.

The latest fatality, Case #23, was an 80-year-old male patient hospitalised in Grand Bahama, previously confirmed to have COVID-19 with no direct links to other cases. Investigations are being conducted.

The Ministry also confirmed on Saturday that there are four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 28. There have been five confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, 22 confirmed cases in New Providence and one confirmed case from the island of Bimini. The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

• Case #25 is a 57-year-old female, a resident of New Providence with no history of travel and a direct link to Case #22. This case is in isolation at home.

• Case #26 is a 77-year-old female, a resident of New Providence with no history of travel and a direct link to Case #22. This case is also in isolation at home.

• Case #27 is a 48-year-old male, a resident of New Providence, with no history of travel and no direct links. This case is hospitalised and very ill;

• Case #28 is a 51-year-old female, a resident of New Providence, with no history of travel and no direct links. This patient is hospitalised and remains in stable condition.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other 20 COVID-19 positive cases.

Members of the public are again reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.