Tributes Paid As Physician Dies Of Covid-19

Dr Judson Eneas, 72, died last night in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, confirmed Health Minister Dr Duane Sands.

"He was a colleague, friend and brother," Dr Sands said of the indelible figure in the medical community.

Dr Eneas' death signified a great loss, President of Doctor's Hospital Dr Charles Diggis said in an email early this morning.

He is the country's first physician to die from COVID-19 and the fifth victim of the virus.

Dr Diggis wrote: "There is no easy way to accept the loss of a colleague. We are still at the beginning of a 'fight' which looms to take us through turbulent times over the next months....and it will continue to have casualties - this will change us all forever.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to Dr Eneas' family.

"He was with our dream and vision from inception. This is a great loss.

"Be safe and be careful.....cherish and protect those you love......additional words seem so useless right now.

"The ultimate sacrifice. Doctors on the frontline. Patient above self."