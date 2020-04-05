Tributes Paid As Physician Dies Of Covid-19

Dr Judson Eneas, 72, died last night in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, confirmed Health Minister Dr Duane Sands.
"He was a colleague, friend and brother," Dr Sands said of the indelible figure in the medical community.
Dr Eneas' death signified a great loss, President of Doctor's Hospital Dr Charles Diggis said in an email early this morning.
He is the country's first physician to die from COVID-19 and the fifth victim of the virus.
Dr Diggis wrote: "There is no easy way to accept the loss of a colleague. We are still at the beginning of a 'fight' which looms to take us through turbulent times over the next months....and it will continue to have casualties - this will change us all forever.
"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to Dr Eneas' family.
"He was with our dream and vision from inception. This is a great loss.
"Be safe and be careful.....cherish and protect those you love......additional words seem so useless right now.
"The ultimate sacrifice. Doctors on the frontline. Patient above self."
Comments
John 8 hours, 14 minutes ago
The battle is not yet over May the victims rest in the bosom of Abraham
watcher 8 hours, 14 minutes ago
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the hard working doctors, nurses, technicians, porters, pharmacists, police, firemen and all other emergency personnel who are literally putting their lives on the line in these terrible times.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 21 minutes ago
maybe they should consider identifying doctors who are at greater risk and providing them with additional protections.. like doctors with asthma, elderly, hypertension etc... maybe those doctors don't enter the room with the sick patient theyre in a separate sterile location and they consult over digital media. I don't even know if that's possible.
Condolences to his family.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 38 minutes ago
Truly sad. We have too few medical doctors in our country as it is, and those of them on the battle front of this crisis are all selfless true warriors fighting a most courageous war for the well-being of all of us. Heartfelt condolences to his family.
DDK 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Ditto, Mudda.
