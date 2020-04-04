Officials Investigating Whether Covid-19 Patient’S Death Related To Virus

A GRAND Bahama resident with COVID-19 died overnight and officials are investigating whether the death was related to the virus.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen told The Tribune Saturday afternoon: "It is our understanding that one of the patients who was confirmed to have COVID-19 has died. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether it was COVID-19 related."

There have been 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Bahamas. Three deaths have been directly linked to the virus.