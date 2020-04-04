Officials Investigating Whether Covid-19 Patient’S Death Related To Virus

A GRAND Bahama resident with COVID-19 died overnight and officials are investigating whether the death was related to the virus.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen told The Tribune Saturday afternoon: "It is our understanding that one of the patients who was confirmed to have COVID-19 has died. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether it was COVID-19 related."
There have been 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Bahamas. Three deaths have been directly linked to the virus.
Comments
mandela 34 minutes ago
The Tribune states A Grand Bahama resident WITHCOVID-19 died overnight and officials are investigating whether the death was related to the virus, this makes no sense, the Tribune clearly states that's the case so what is there to investigate, or is the Tribune ahead of officials and its own reporting?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID