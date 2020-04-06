Nib Pays Out $555,000

THE National Insurance Board has paid out more than half a million dollars in unemployment assistance to self-employed workers in the tourism sector who have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The first batch of assistance was paid out on Friday in the amount of $555,893.66, NIB noted in a press release.

Payments in the amount of $440,006.20 were made to 1,192 people via direct bank deposit.

“Additionally, cheques were being run for 302 people totalling $115,887.46. NIB advised that where the recipient is in receipt of a pension, the weekly amount is deducted so that no more than $200 per week is paid to the individual for income support.”

NIB added that as of April 2, it had received some 2,666 applications for the unemployment assistance programme for self-employed tourism workers; 1,494 were approved and 943 were denied due to insufficient documentation.

The remainder are still being processed.

“The majority of applicants supplied banking details to facilitate direct deposit payments,” NIB noted. “Persons who have had their applications denied, can reapply by attaching the necessary documents to the email notification received and their applications can be reconsidered.”

On Tuesday, April 7, NIB will open its application process to other self-employed people outside of the tourism sector who were impacted by the mandated COVID-19 shutdown.

These people will need to be registered with NIB and have a valid business licence.

To apply for the government unemployment assistance for self-employed people impacted by COVID-19 in the tourism sector and by the emergency orders, visit https://uebrelief.nibbahamas.com/selfemployed-form to apply online.

For more information regarding NIB benefits and the special government assistance programme, visit www.nib-bahamas.com/NIB-BAHAMAS-COVID-19-Alerts.