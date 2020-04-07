Flight Takes British Nationals Back To London

A FLIGHT left Nassau yesterday taking British nationals back to London.

The flight, operated by British Airways, took 45 British nationals, tourists, short-term residents and direct dependents back to the United Kingdom. It was organised by the British High Commission in Nassau.

British High Commissioner Sarah Dickson said: “We have been working tirelessly with Bahamian and British Overseas Territories officials to arrange this humanitarian flight. Humanitarian flights that fly during this outbreak of coronavirus require additional measures to be in place to ensure the health and safety of passengers, crew and airport personnel. This flight complies with all the requirements. This was a one-way flight with no passengers disembarking in Nassau.”

The commission worked with Bahamian authorities, other officials in the UK and the government of Cayman to organise the flight.

Mrs Dickson added: “We are grateful for the support we received from the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority and the Nassau Airways team. I am proud of the way British tourists have worked together in the family islands to arrange safe transport to meet the flight in Nassau. I would also like to thank the consular and political staff across the Caribbean who have helped us answer questions and support passengers.”

The High Commission continues to provide more updates through its social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.