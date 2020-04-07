Lloyd Urges Online Learning As Schools Set To Stay Closed

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
EDUCATION Minister Jeff Lloyd has said schools will not open until the competent authority gives approval as he urged parents to ensure students are registered for online learning.
He said for the foreseeable future, web-based learning will be the way education continues.
For those without internet connections or devices to do this, he said officials were communicating with service providers to assist children, beginning with those on the government’s lunch voucher programme.
“When it was initially announced, schools were to close from March 16 to April 14. That is next week Tuesday, the day after Easter Monday,” the minister told Parliament yesterday.
“Obviously schools will not open next week and they will not open until the competent authority orders that they do so. For this reason - and especially this reason - parents are invited to take this opportunity to seriously have their children registered on the online educational paradigm.
“If they are not able to get on because they don’t have the internet connectivity or they don’t have a device, we are working with Cable Bahamas, Aliv and BTC to provide devices beginning firstly with those students on the lunch voucher programme.”
Additionally, he said beginning April 15 there will live instructions on television for the online learning portal.
“It appears as if for at least the foreseeable future online education will be a mode of education delivery in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and as I have stated before I invite all Bahamians particularly parents and students please stay tuned to the Ministry of Education for regular updates on the state of education in our country.”
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
This blithering imbecile has been all talk and no do since May 2017. Nothing he promises is ever successfully executed. Lloyd has always been and will always be a disgrace as minister of education. He never should have been given a cabinet position by Minnis, especially one as significant and important to our nation as public education.
stillwaters 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
Lloyd might get 40% of parents to dobthis..the others are so poor, they can only plan from day one to day three...just the facts....a lot of them are illiterate themselves and struggling to give their kids the little they can.
John 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Most schools and colleges in the US have terminated this term and allowing students to be graded based on their performance up until the time classes were cancelled or including any online work they completed. For sure schools cannot be opened before the end of April.
OriginalBey 30 minutes ago
This is of little benefit as it is not tied directly to the curriculum and teachers are not facilitating classes. If these students could learn independently the national average wouldn't be D-
Well_mudda_take_sic 29 minutes ago
...ditto that...
