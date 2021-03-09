Parents Need To Take Key Role In Education

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

Some public schools have seen student participation drop to “less than 50 percent,” Education Minister Jeff Lloyd revealed yesterday as he urged parents to take their children’s education more seriously.

Giving his mid-year budget contribution in the House of Assembly, Mr Lloyd explained that reduced class participation in the virtual learning platform continues to be a challenge for some institutions.

This comes despite the fact that “over 90 percent” of public school students have already received learning devices in support of the ministry’s virtual learning platform.

According to Mr Lloyd, some 3,800 public students are still without the device, but he said officials are currently working to address the matter.

Still, Mr Lloyd said there are some students who still refuse to participate in their classes.

He said while about 90 percent of registered students in most schools are regularly participating in virtual classes, there are other schools where student participation is below 50 percent – a situation he described as “dangerous” for Bahamian society.

“I have found that there are as many as 90 percent of the students online every day getting their own instructions,” he told Parliament. “Sadly, some other schools’ participation is less than 50 percent. This is not only dangerous for the child. Of course, it is, but it is also dangerous for society.

“We don’t understand and appreciate that education is critical… this is nothing to trifle (about). We (as parents) have to take it seriously. We cannot be investing in name brand clothes and things, $2,000 iPhone and claim you don’t have money to buy devices or to purchase uniforms or to provide lunch. We see this in our schools on a daily basis as do the teachers – misplaced priorities, primarily by parents.”

Mr Lloyd also said while education is “everyone’s business,” a child’s success hinges mostly on how invested a parent is in his or her education.

“I have to call out those parents who don’t seem to be taking this seriously. The ministry is doing its part. The government is doing its part. The society is doing its part. The corporate (sector) and NGOs are doing their part. The home must do its part. Parents must do their part. There is no other way.”

Yesterday, Mr Lloyd also revealed his ministry’s plan to implement a newly revised curriculum that will facilitate changes in several key subjects both at the primary and secondary level.

“We are pleased to report that by July this year, 2021, we anticipate a newly revised curriculum in more than 10 disciplines in the public educational system in The Bahamas, including language arts, social studies, science and computer studies at the primary level.

“At the secondary level, business studies, general science, biology, chemistry, computer studies, carpentry, construction and the performing arts – as we realise that the curriculum has to be relevant in a 21st century in which we live.”

Meanwhile, given the late return of some students back to the classrooms, Mr Lloyd also said it is likely that this year’s national examinations may be “adjusted” to accommodate those individuals – something he has said previously.

However, he said more details will be provided at a later date and urged both parents and students to be on the look-out for future announcements.

“As announced, the exams are scheduled to start April 13,” he said.

“But with most students just returning to face-to-face on February 23, it is possible that that schedule may be adjusted to give our students more time, if we find it necessary, to prepare.

“Therefore, the ministry asks parents and students to remain alert for future announcements about the start of exams. In the meantime, students, please take this time to prepare as earnestly as you can. The exams are coming, barring any unforeseen circumstances.”

Schools closed last March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in institutions switching to a virtual platform.

Public schools reopened after the summer break last October, however schools in New Providence, Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma were teaching virtually until given the go ahead to begin phased face-to-face learning in February.