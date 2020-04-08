‘Cheaper Items Are Being Bought Up Quickly’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

ITEMS like bread, meat, milk and some canned goods were flying off supermarket shelves yesterday as people flocked to stores.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis insisted yesterday that there is sufficient food in the country for every individual. Yet, he noted the inventory would be compromised in respect to fresh baked goods and water, due to increased demand, and the time needed to restock.



While canvassing Super Value on Prince Charles Drive, The Tribune noticed the meat and bread section was nearly empty. There was no milk left and very little butter was in the refrigerated cases. Canned goods like tuna and mackerel as well as chips were plentiful as store workers were restocking them.

Shopper Nico Gibson said there was a lot of food to buy, but said cheaper items were being bought up quickly. Another shopper, Patrick Darling, said due to high demand for canned goods etc, people would have to make do with substitutes.

Some Super Value locations like Golden Gates and Prince Charles used a number system. Golden Gates Assistant Manager Christopher Mackey said it was “utter turmoil and chaos outside” and so he and Inspector Johnson came up with the system.

“When we were doing that, we noticed that a lot of the customers who are under the age bracket of 60 were very satisfied with this number system. Allowed them to go back home - come back, and still realise they’ll be serviced before curfew kicks-in again tonight.”

Super Value at Cable Beach had two lines that were equally long - one snaked all the way past Wendy’s at the end of the shopping centre and the other went out to the back of the building to the street.



Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture Lanisha Rolle was spotted going into the store but did not wait on the line and walked straight inside. Although there was not much objection towards the minister’s action, Roberto Thompson said it should not have happened.

“...The same set of rules that the Prime Minister set out, everyone should abide by the rule. If they would join the line, they would experience first hand what it is everyone’s talking about the lines being long,” the angry shopper said.

There were tense scenes at Super Value in South Beach, where it was reported police had been to the store three times and the line stretched to Chances web shop - which is outside the plaza.

According to 30-year-old Alexis Curtis, shoppers were also asked to go home but some chose to stay. She said line jumpers caused some unrest.

“They trying jump in front of everybody and try to be dishonest coming from out of cars and going straight in while there’s a long (expletive) line curve all the way around there by KFC,” she said.