‘Domestic Violence Is Intensified During A Lockdown’

WITH experts around the world sounding the alarm that COVID-19 lockdowns will lead to an increase in domestic violence, a local psychologist says victims need to make an ‘escape plan’ just in case.

“Domestic violence, upon checking my research, has increased and (is) intensified during a lockdown,” said psychologist Barrington Brennen of Marriage and Family Counselling Services. “In the way of prevention, some women, knowing what the lockdown would have done to them, found ways of not going home to their husbands or boyfriends. Many women are in denial or they have no place to go or they are ashamed so they are caught between the devil and the deep blue sea and find themselves being very sensitive and walking on eggshells.”

Mr Brennen said women in these situations should avoid escalating arguments where possible and give the abuser the space to vent and relax. He said if it is evident the abuser is threatening harm, the victim should try to call a neighbour or trusted friend without the abuser knowing.

He also suggested going into a room that can be locked from the inside, find ways of getting out of the house and calling the police.

“There is one thing to be living with an abuser and the tension is defused when everyone goes to work, now that’s not happening anymore because of the lockdown,” Mr Brennen continued.

“Victims of abuse should always know where their documents (passports, NIB card etc) are in a safe place, and have a packed bag at all times so you can pick it up and run if need be.”

He also recommended victims call the Crisis Centre’s hotline at 328-0922.

Psychiatrist Dr David Allen of the counselling group, The Family, said he is more concerned about the mental state of Bahamian people due to the lockdown. He said whereas the lockdown is meant for good, it can possibly be mentally challenging for those who are already predisposed to issues.

“People are already hurting out there,” Dr. Allen said. “They are hungry, they are on long lines, they have no money and are on the edge. There is a sense of shame which can definitely lead to murderous rage. Wounded children turn into dangerous adults and put in situations like this, they turn to murderous rage.

“I feel this lockdown should be done in phases with the country’s most vulnerable population, being the elderly, on total lockdown. This lockdown is in need of balance or these people will end up hurting themselves or others.”

Dr Allen said Bahamians are denying it, but there is a culture of violence in the capital.

“We have this other virus called violence,” he said. “The lockdown is great and stuff but if people are hungry and with no money you have another problem. Over 50 percent of the people who commit violent crimes were victims of child abuse. We think about domestic violence at a time like this, but some folks are finding it hard to cope without food and no money to get it. This might spark violence.”