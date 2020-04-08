Man Charged With Death Threats

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A 23-year-old man was yesterday ordered to pay a $1,000 fine or face six months in prison after threatening to kill a woman whose car hit his car.

Jamon Bain appeared before Magistrate Andrew Forbes on Wednesday, charged with threatening Chakare Mackey with death on February 22.

According to the prosecution Ms Mackey went to the police station and reported that a man she did not know threatened to kill her and her boyfriend after a car accident. Sgt McPhee said Bastian was subsequently arrested, but elected not to participate in the record of interview with police.

During the arraignment, Bastian’s attorney, Ian Cargill, told the judge the incident occurred after the complainant and her boyfriend hit Bastian’s car, which forced his client to have to pursue them. Mr Cargill said the matter has since been resolved after Ms Mackey paid for the damage to his client’s vehicle. He added that Bastian was very remorseful for threatening the complainant and asked the judge not to impose a custodial sentence.

In response, Magistrate Forbes said that he would fine Bastian $1,000, which he had to pay today. He added that failure to pay the fine would result in Bastian spending six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.