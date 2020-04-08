Minnis Sends Good Wishes To Uk Pm

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has sent best wishes for a speedy recovery to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson.

Prime Minister Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to hospital this week and has been transferred to the intensive care unit.

In a letter dated Monday, April 6 to Secretary of State Foreign and Commonwealth Office Dominic Raab, Dr Minnis wrote: “I was deeply saddened to learn today of the hospitalisation of prime minister of the United Kingdom and chairman of the Conference of Commonwealth Heads of Government, the Right Honourable Boris Johnson. “I wish on behalf of the government and people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, to convey our best wishes for a speedy recovery. We join the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in offering our prayers for the government and people of the United Kingdom during this difficult time.”