See You All On The Other Side: Five-Day Lockdown Draws Near On Back Of Stores Stampede

By Earyel Bowleg ITEMS like bread, meat, milk and some canned goods were flying off supermarket shelves yesterday as people flocked to stores. Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis insisted yesterday that there is sufficient food in the country for every individual. Yet, he noted the inventory would be compromised in respect to fresh baked goods and water, due to increased demand, and the time needed to restock. While canvassing Super Value on Prince Charles Drive, The Tribune noticed the meat and bread section was nearly empty. There was no milk left and very little butter was in the refrigerated cases. Canned goods like tuna and mackerel as well as chips were plentiful as store workers were restocking them. Shopper Nico Gibson said there was a lot of food to buy, but said cheaper items were being bought up quickly. Another shopper, Patrick Darling, said due to high demand for canned goods etc, people would have to make do with substitutes. Some Super Value locations like Golden Gates and Prince Charles used a number system. Golden Gates Assistant Manager Christopher Mackey said it was “utter turmoil and chaos outside” and so he and Inspector Johnson came up with the system. “When we were doing that, we noticed that a lot of the customers who are under the age bracket of 60 were very satisfied with this number system. Allowed them to go back home - come back, and still realise they’ll be serviced before curfew kicks-in again tonight.” Super Value at Cable Beach had two lines that were equally long - one snaked all the way past Wendy’s at the end of the shopping centre and the other went out to the back of the building to the street. Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture Lanisha Rolle was spotted going into the store but did not wait on the line and walked straight inside. Although there was not much objection towards the minister’s action, Roberto Thompson said it should not have happened. “...The same set of rules that the Prime Minister set out, everyone should abide by the rule. If they would join the line, they would experience first hand what it is everyone’s talking about the lines being long,” the angry shopper said. There were tense scenes at Super Value in South Beach, where it was reported police had been to the store three times and the line stretched to Chances web shop - which is outside the plaza. According to 30-year-old Alexis Curtis, shoppers were also asked to go home but some chose to stay. She said line jumpers caused some unrest. “They trying jump in front of everybody and try to be dishonest coming from out of cars and going straight in while there’s a long (expletive) line curve all the way around there by KFC,” she said.

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

THERE was chaos at some grocery stores in New Providence yesterday as residents scrambled to get supplies ahead of the five-day lockdown.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, in response to the long lines, announced that grocery store hours will extend until 10pm and that doctors and law enforcement officers will be joined by other essential workers in shopping exclusively tomorrow.

His press conference came as social media lit up with videos capturing frantic scenes at stores. Lines at times extended for yards as some waited up to eight hours to get inside. Some people brought chairs and umbrellas to cope with the long wait times. Most waited between one to three hours to get inside shops.

At some stores, people huddled around entrances, fighting to get inside while failing to observe social distancing measures, sparking fears that food stores could become a breeding ground for the spread of COVID-19. Police were at some stores, trying to quell the chaos.

Dr Minnis, who implemented a food shopping schedule to reduce the number of people visiting shops each day, said the fluid nature of the crisis demands occasional policy revision.

“While driving to Cabinet this morning,” he said, “I would’ve seen the food lines, the supermarket, I would’ve heard the frustrations of the Bahamian populace with respect to the food lines and I would’ve discussed the matter thoroughly with Cabinet.”

He announced that on Thursday, healthcare workers, Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers will shop from 6am to noon at food stores in New Providence. From noon to 10pm, staff of the National Insurance Board, Ministry of Social Services, Department of Environmental Services, Department of Corrections, Fire Services, Department of Immigration, Customs Department, waste disposal and sanitation companies and essential officers of water, electricity and other sectors encompassing provision of electronic communications, including print and electronic media, will be allowed to shop.

“There is sufficient food in the country for every individual,” the prime minister stressed. “There is not a food shortage. That isn’t an issue.

“We feel that once we extend the supermarket times and remove certain essential services and police, defence force etc out of the alphabetical system, that would immediately reduce the load of individuals visiting our supermarkets.

“We ask you to adhere to the social or physical distancing. If you don’t, all the work that the government has done in protecting you can be lost overnight and we do not want a meltdown within our society as we’re seeing around the world.”

Dr Minnis announced that pharmacies will be allowed to open until 3pm on Thursday and that Family Islands are not mandated to follow the alphabetical rules for shopping. He also said bakeries involved in wholesale production will remain open throughout the lockdown.

Catherine Wilson, a shopper at a supermarket in the Freetown constituency, said the alphabetical shopping schedule made matters worse.

“I’ve been running from store to store because every line is extra long,” she said. “By them doing this, lines are wrapped all around buildings. Before this you could just walk in the store, it was much easier and efficient for everybody.”

Because of the heavy demand for groceries, staff of stores have to frequently restock shelves. Whether people were able to access desired supplies yesterday appeared to depend on whether staff restocked shelves in time for their arrival.

“I got half of the stuff (I wanted),” Mrs Wilson said. “I have to try (join) another line to another store to get the next half of stuff because all the shelves are empty. I didn’t get half the things on my list.”

However, about 15 minutes after her interview with The Tribune, another shopper leaving the same store said shelves were well stocked.

Some residents said lines at some stores moved orderly and as quickly as could be expected in the circumstances.

“The shelves look a little scanty but the lines are moving,” said Kirk Beneby outside a supermarket in the Centreville constituency. “The lines look long but there’s a break in between them for social distancing. I waited a little over an hour and I don’t consider that long given the facts. You have to come here and be patient.”

The social distancing concerns and demand for supplies prompted some stores to implement special rules. Some denied entry to people not wearing masks, for instance. And several shoppers said a wholesaler on Gladstone Road prohibited entry to people not spending at least $300.

“They had their fence closed and would only let some people in,” said Dr Kriemild Saunders, a sociology professor at the University of the Bahamas. “I drove up and parked my car trying to figure out why they weren’t letting people in as usual. A woman was very agitated about the fact that they were only allowing people who would spend $300 in the store. She said the people who have that kind of money, they don’t need to come here. The security guard reiterated that policy to me and told the woman she should go and talk to the manager and administrators if she was unhappy but those were his orders. I understand how she felt. People are trying to buy wholesale because it’s more economical but if you weren’t spending a great amount you weren’t allowed in that store.”

The nationwide lockdown will begin at 9pm tonight and end 5am next Tuesday.