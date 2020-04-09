Eighth Death From Covid-19 Confirmed

ANOTHER person has died from COVID-19, bringing the number of related deaths in the country to eight, according to the Ministry of Health.

In a statement released Thursday evening, health officials said the deceased patient is the country’s 41st confirmed case.

To date, there have been six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 34 in New Providence and one confirmed case from Bimini.

The newest confirmed case is a 56-year-old New Providence woman with no history of travel. The woman, identified as case #41, died Wednesday night.

The Ministry of Health said an investigation is being conducted into the details of this latest death.

“Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases,” the ministry noted.

The death comes as the country is in the middle of a five-day lockdown, which began Wednesday night, to slow the spread of the disease.