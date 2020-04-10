Govt Gives Cash To Help Bahamians Stuck In Us

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Bahamas government has provided cash to some desperate Bahamians stuck in the United States, often to help with their living accommodations during the COVID-19 crisis, according to Bahamas Ambassador to the United States Sidney Collie.
The State Department, he said, has also worked with this country’s immigration department to ensure Bahamians approaching the end of their visit are not found in violation of US immigration laws.
Mr Collie said small funds have been given only in cases of “real emergencies”, stressing the government cannot fund long-term accommodations for Bahamians stuck in the US.
“In some cases, exceptional ones, where there’s absolutely no other accommodations that have been found we have provided financial assistance but the Bahamas government is not able to commit to providing long-term accommodations for people, the accommodations are very short-term and we try to work out some other form of accommodations for persons in distress,” he said.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced the closure of this country’s borders to incoming flights on March 23.
About 270 Bahamian students in Florida are among those eager to return home, Mr Collie said.
“They have been made to understand that the border is closed, there’s an emergency and there’s no chance deep into this lockdown that it’s going to be opened,” he said. “We’ve advised them they have to ride it out where they are and those who need subsistence living assistance, we’ve given those and as issues pop up in emergency cases where there is a real need for small cash, that has been provided.”
Profiling those needing assistance, Mr Collie said: “We have Bahamians who got caught, didn’t make it back home, didn’t pay attention, ran out of money, are living in hotels and had to vacate the hotels.”
“They’re mostly in South Florida. Some don’t have a credit card or the card maxed out so emergency arrangements have been worked out for them at consulate offices. In the rest of the US, most students and other Bahamians have made satisfactory arrangements to stay in the country.”
Mr Collie said there are about 40,000 Bahamians in the US.
TalRussell 8 hours, 36 minutes ago
Gracious me if colony's government rather than have we Ambassador to the United States getting his political patronage hands involved in what should've rise more than a simple task, by a junior logistics individual employed on government's payroll capable of orchestrating the simple task of safely returning but a handful we own self-stranded abroad comrade citizens - then if not, then the rest we's are in much deeper troubled seas than could've before imagined. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
Bonefishpete 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
I'm sure BahamasAir will be sending planes to repatriate their citizens Just like Britain did, yes or no.
TalRussell 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
The English had to self-pay 500 pounds per passenger - prior to boarding the plane for the privilege be allowed fly back Homeland!
Eliminate Ambassador Sidney completely and apply simple logistics directly through comrade sister Nancy the manager Better K, to arrange for the same Betty K ship brungin back the shipment medical supplies to also load up with our stranded citizens as self-paying passengers - before departing out port of Miami for Homeland's Nassau harbour. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
Jetflt 6 hours, 1 minute ago
Send Bahamasair to pick up the students, fly them back home, quarantine and test them. Why is it that logical and smart people can’t figure this out?!?!
