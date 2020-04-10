One New Case Of Covid-19 Diagnosed, Takes Total To 42

The Ministry of Health has confirmed one more case of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, bringing the total number in the country to 42.
The newly confirmed case is a 53-year-old man from New Providence. He has no history of travel, and has now been hospitalised.
This brings the total of confirmed cases in New Providence to 35. There have been six cases in Grand Bahama and one in Bimini. There have been eight deaths in total.
There are a total of 492 people in quarantine and five recovered cases.
Health officials urged people to continue following the regulations introduced under emergency powers, including physical distancing.
On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health had projected that the number of cases could be as high as 90 by Sunday.
Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, coordinator of the government’s COVID-19 response, said of one model of prediction: “Based on that forecast, there is a prediction of almost 90 cases by Easter Sunday but we’re hoping the model is not an exponential one, but as we graphically look at it, we’re a little concerned.”
The current lockdown continues until Tuesday at 5am.
TalRussell 21 minutes ago
Only through best protecting health of our beloved Seniors can we best protect the health of all members society!
The comrade health minister, must not be just recommending but placing - will be enforced across the board strict rules on all Senior's residences.
Under no circumstances, should any outside nonessential person be permitted to enter into any group Seniors residence structure.
NO care worker must be allowed to work at more than a single work dedicated location - and all care workers MUST undergo testing on an ongoing, defined, regular basis.
As it now stands the death rate colony could rise be 1,400 and even that number WILL suddenly begin to escalate, should the deaths among those residence together Seniors rise.Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
