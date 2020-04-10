One New Case Of Covid-19 Diagnosed, Takes Total To 42

The Ministry of Health has confirmed one more case of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, bringing the total number in the country to 42.

The newly confirmed case is a 53-year-old man from New Providence. He has no history of travel, and has now been hospitalised.

This brings the total of confirmed cases in New Providence to 35. There have been six cases in Grand Bahama and one in Bimini. There have been eight deaths in total.

There are a total of 492 people in quarantine and five recovered cases.

Health officials urged people to continue following the regulations introduced under emergency powers, including physical distancing.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health had projected that the number of cases could be as high as 90 by Sunday.

Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, coordinator of the government’s COVID-19 response, said of one model of prediction: “Based on that forecast, there is a prediction of almost 90 cases by Easter Sunday but we’re hoping the model is not an exponential one, but as we graphically look at it, we’re a little concerned.”

The current lockdown continues until Tuesday at 5am.