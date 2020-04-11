Four Newly Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19; 46 In Total

The Ministry of Health said on Saturday that there are four newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 46. There have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 38 in New Providence and one from the island of Bimini. The death toll remains at eight.

The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

• Case #43 is a 25-year-old man of Grand Bahama with no history of travel. This case is hospitalised;

• Case #44 is a 58-year-old man of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is also hospitalised;

• Case #45 is a 49-year-old woman of New Providence with no history of travel and is in home isolation; and

• Case #46 is a 29-year-old woman of New Providence with no history of travel and is hospitalised.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

Members of the public are once again reminded to follow the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Order announced by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to reduce the spread of the virus, including physical distancing.