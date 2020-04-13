Atlantis Reopening? I Haven’T A Clue

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Atlantis's top executive has warned thousands of furloughed staff members that COVID-19's uncertainties make it almost impossible "to predict" when the mega resort will re-open.

Audrey Oswell, the Paradise Island property's president and managing director, told employees in a video message posted to its website that "no one has all the answers" or can accurately forecast when the pandemic will end.

Indicating that The Bahamas' flagship resort will likely be closed beyond the May 15 date previously announced, Ms Oswell also told the workforce to be prepared "to navigate changes" involving the implementation of rigorous health and sanitation measures in the run-up to Atlantis's eventual re-opening.

The video, which was posted last week, also informed staff that they should receive the first relief payments from both Atlantis and the hotel industry's Health and Welfare Fund by this week at the latest.

And, pledging to always put the health and welfare of staff first, Ms Oswell promised that Atlantis will "emerge even stronger, with more courage, resilience and hope for the future" despite the uncertainties surrounding when it will re-open.

"As the global conditions surrounding COVID-19 continue to evolve, we realise that no one has all the answers or can precisely predict when this will end," she said. "This situation makes it difficult to predict when we will be able to re-open.

"Once we know when the country's borders will open, and it's safe to welcome guests and colleagues, we will set a date and notify you." Ms Oswell's remarks reflect the ongoing uncertainty continuing to impact the Bahamian private sector, and not just the resort industry, over when the COVID-19 threat will be contained such that the economy can get back to business.

This appears to be some weeks away yet, and not just in The Bahamas but also the US and much of mainland Europe, too. Many observers believe that tourism, especially that which is large resort and cruise ship-based, will be among the last sectors of the economy to recover due to a combination of health-related concerns and the toll COVID-19 has taken in this nation's major source markets.

This means that the Bahamian tourism industry may not return to normality until the Thanksgiving/Christmas season at earliest. However, seeking to boost staff morale, Ms Oswell said she had "never seen us come together as a team the way we have over the last few weeks, doing everything we can to support each other, our guests and our community".

She then added: "These moments will lay the groundwork for our journey ahead. We will continue to build a new and different future together. I anticipate that we will have to navigate changes in the days and weeks forward as we prepare to resume operations, such as as comprehensive team member care and increased cleaning and sanitation protocols."

Sensitising Atlantis employees to a post-COVID-19 environment where health will be the priority, Ms Oswell said resort operations will be adjusted according to guidance received from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Ministry of Health and US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Acknowledging that Atlantis employees have "been through a tremendous amount of change these last few weeks, none of it easy", she added: "As we look ahead, your safety and well-being remain our to priority and we will continue to make proactive decisions based on the available facts and science to ensure you feel genuinely supported and cared for in the best way we can while remaining fiscally responsible.

"You have our commitment; my commitment, that we will always make decisions with your care and safety first. Together we will get through this and emerge even stronger with more courage, resilience and hope for the future than ever before."

Atlantis is thought to have close to 8,000 employees, although not all the workforce has been laid-off as a result of the temporary closure. Security guards; maintenance and engineering personnel; and animal handlers have all been kept on to maintain the resort and its attractions during the national COVID-19 lockdown period to ensure it will be ready for re-opening.

Ms Oswell also confirmed that the Paradise Island mega resort has put into effect plans to pay staff up to 50 percent of their base salaries for the next 60 days. Workers who are members of the hotel union's bargaining unit are receiving an "ex-gratia" payment funded via the industry's Health and Welfare trust fund, while all full-time, non-union team members are receiving a weekly payment equivalent to 50 percent of their base pay.

The first National Insurance Board (NIB) payments are also scheduled to have been made, with staff at the Harborside timeshare complex due to receive their benefits before week's end.

"During this time we have been overwhelmed with concerned loyal guests reaching out to inquire about the safety and well-being of you, our team members," Ms Oswell said. "What an incredible testament to the memorable impressions and lasting friendships you have forged with our guests."