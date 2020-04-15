Anglican Diocese Lays Off 14 Diocesan Office Staff And 52 From Schools

The Anglican Diocese has announced that it will lay off 14 Diocesan Office staff and 52 staffers from three of its schools (St. John’s College, St. Anne’s School and St. Andrew’s School), due to the financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All remaining staff will be placed on half pay.
A statement said: “Like every entity in our two countries, The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Anglican Diocese (Central Office, parishes and schools) is living under the protocols occasioned by COVID-19, and has been severely negatively impacted by the consequence of such protocols. The financial repercussions have affected us all.
“Against this backdrop and in light of the dire and extreme economic forecast globally, we have sought to exercise the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Christian charity, sound judgement and clear thinking as a part of our good stewardship.
“After careful analysis of our Central Administration and educational system, we regret to say that we have taken the difficult decision to lay off 14 Diocesan Office staff, and a total of 52 staffers from three of our schools (St. John’s College, St. Anne’s School and St. Andrew’s School). This decision will not apply to Bishop Michael Eldon School because the Grand Bahama community is still recovering from Hurricane Dorian.
“All remaining staff in the Diocesan Office and in the schools will be placed on half pay.
“This approach was taken in order to allow all entities to be sustained for as long as possible on this challenging landscape where only scarce resources are available but where life must continue.
“Based on what is happening in our communities, no one should be surprised by these measures, or fail to understand the rationale behind same, even though painful.
“Together, let us continue to pray for the Church, for our two countries and for the world, as we work to help, heal, encourage and give hope.
“We are STILL THE CHURCH and Jesus is STILL ALIVE!! Alleluia!!”
Comments
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
The Ball is beginning to roll …………… other companies and the Government will follow suit soon ………… This is going to be a "weeping and gnashing of teeth" few months ahead.
Stay tuned ……………………….
avidreader 5 hours, 49 minutes ago
You are so right. By the time the psychosis of fear generated by this virus scare has passed there won't be much of our economy remaining. It is only natural that doctors in front line politics wish to appear large and in charge, but surely they realise that the local economy is actually the moribund patient.
bahamian242 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
This is a good comment! These are the same Doctor's when in practice that when they know you have health insurance with keep you in the hospital an extra 10 days. This time we don't have the time for that, as time is running out. This month everyone's policy is going to lapse, and your claims are going to be denied. So don't let your patients become moribund, we need some stimulus.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
14 from the office and 52 Staffers? Who are staffers are they teachers or the ones who clean who are they?
RealTalk 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
It has been 47 years and not one leader made a way to allow for a self sustaining country or even just create or expand another industry in The Bahamas. Instead, we give it away to the big companies for pennies of a dollar. Salt and Aragonite should have been monopolized by Bahamians years ago! Foreign investment has made the leaders soft and complacent. MAYBE, JUST MAYBE, if a certain former PM did not push "WHITE COLLAR JOBS"; there would be many RICH / WELL OFF Bahamians. All of the major infrastructures around here, Chinese workers. 80% of the Tradesman are Haitians who send the money back home to build their mansion. I feel for my Bahamian people. The worst has yet to come....
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
Well said ………. average Bahamians prefer to teef, work for 52 weeks jobs, swindle or grind for money ……… just get a skill and empower themselves.
ohdrap4 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
They put teachers on half pay because they get subsidy from govt.
Half pay but double the work.
However, they truly think online instruction is not work and would prefer that teachers simply work for free.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
Bahamians will soon wise up and realize HOW predatory most of these private schools really are.
