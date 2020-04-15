Realtors Look For Tax Cuts

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
A prominent realtor yesterday urged the Government to slash the tax rate on property sales by 50 percent and "cut all the red tape" to stimulate "real money" inflows to The Bahamas.
John Christie, HG Christie's president and managing broker, called on the Government to "get proactive" in stimulating real estate sales on the basis that the industry potentially represents this nation's best source of foreign currency earnings amid the COVID-19 lockdown and its immediate aftermath.
He told Tribune Business that the VAT rate on real estate sales should be temporarily cut in half, a move that would drop it to 5 percent for all property valued above $100,000 and just 1 percent below that benchmark, arguing that Turks & Caicos had already done this and seemed to be enjoying some success.
Noting that tax cuts appeared to have stimulated a $42m private island sale in The Bahamas' south-eastern neighbour, Mr Christie argued that such a move - which would not be a permanent tax cut - could generate much-needed economic activity and Public Treasury revenues at a time when its main tourism source has all but dried up.
The HG Christie chief also called for the "opening up of the Family Islands" to foreign buyers when it came to large Bahamian-owned land tracts greater than two acres. He argued that the Government's previous reluctance to approve such deals often blocked potential exit routes for Bahamian owners, while also discouraging investment that could turn such land into job-creating, productive properties.
And Mr Christie also urged the Government to revamp its predecessor's Homeowner Protection Act as a way to free-up mortgage financing availability for Bahamians. He argued among the Act's unforeseen consequences was that it had further discouraged banks and other institutions from lending due to the increased difficulty of realising collateral security for delinquent loans.
Predicting that Bahamian real estate volumes will decline by 50 percent in 2020 due to the loss of "two quarters of sales" due to COVID-19, Mr Christie said the market's comeback will depend on the timing - and extent to which - the world opens up once the pandemic's health concerns.
"The Government needs to get proactive about encouraging real estate sales as one way of getting real hard money coming in," he told Tribune Business. "I know Turks & Caicos reduced their transfer tax by 50 percent for that reason to encourage sales, and they've put a $42m private island under contract because of that.
"That encouraged people to buy because they save money but you also still get money into the Treasury, so we should start doing the same thing; not indefinitely but while this lasts. Right now everybody has stopped, is not doing anything and is waiting to see what happens. If they cut the VAT sales/transfer tax to 5 percent, more sales happen and you make more money cutting it than by keeping it where it is.
"They're [the Treasury] not making any money anyway, so this will be an incentive to push that along. Turks & Caicos has already implemented it and having success with it. This [tax cut] is not something we're committing long-term; it's just to get money into the Treasury," Mr Christie explained.
"With no tourism, real estate is the main source of money coming in from the outside world."
Urging the Government to streamline the real estate investment approval process, the HG Christie chief said it "is crazy" that the Cabinet - through the Investments Board and National Economic Council (NEC) - have to approve all purchases by non-Bahamians of more than two acres in the Family Islands.
Arguing that this has stifled economic growth and development in many Bahamian islands, Mr Christie added: "We need to get that going, and the Government to open up the Family Islands. If someone wants to buy 100 acres, it's probably owned by a Bahamian desperate for money.
"They get their money, it goes into the economy, and that land that has been sitting there idle starts generating real property tax at 2 percent for the Government. A $1m sale means $20,000 for the Government every year. It grows the pot for everyone.
"We have to change the mindset. If a Bahamian wants to sell land to a non-Bahamian he should be allowed to do it in my opinion. Now's the time to do it," he continued. "I cannot tell you the number of times that retired Bahamians owning 50 acres, 100 acres, have come in saying they need to sell, they need to retire, and there is no market for their land.
"They're shattered. There's no market for their land. Every single government in an independent Bahamas has shut down that market for the most part. The reason why the cruise ships are buying everything is they're the only people who can. We've shut the market down for everyone else. They just need to put in a dock, whereas everyone else has to put in roads."
Mr Christie also urged the Government to prioritise reform of the Homeowners Protection Act, which has also been criticised by the likes of Sir Franklyn Wilson for deterring mortgage lending by banks and other lending institutions by imposing obstacles to realising security in delinquent loans.
"The Homeowners Protection Act makes it very hard for anyone to function," the HG Christie chief added. "If someone's not paying their mortgage the lender needs to realise the collateral. They [the Government] need to rethink everything and get it going. It's unfortunate but that's the economic reality.
"The people the banks lend to often don't need the money in the first place. That Act has done a great disservice to The Bahamas in my opinion. Free the economy up. Get it going. Cut the red tape and be ready to boom as soon as we pop out of this."
Mr Christie said his firm and other realtors were concentrating on closing real estate sales that had been in the pipeline prior to the COVID-19 pandemic's emergence, with a fall-off in activity anticipated once those are completed.
"There'll definitely be a lull, and a big drop-off while no properties can be shown. There's stuff going on but in smaller amounts because it's almost impossible to show right now," he added. "There'll be a huge dip in the second quarter, and in the third and fourth quarter it will come back up.
"It really depends on the world and how it opens up. I think there'll be at least a 50 percent drop. That's my guess. We had two record years in terms of the economic flow. It was probably going to slow a bit anyway."
Mr Christie said had also been receiving "a lot of interest from people looking for safe haven properties" such as private islands and large, remote land parcels. "It was kind of slow before that, but has now picked up," he added. "Whether it comes to reality, who knows, but there are a lot of people sitting at home thinking about it."
Comments
BahamaPundit 9 hours, 9 minutes ago
I think it's too early to say what impact CoronaVirus will have on realty. A tax cut is premature. I would wait until December to see what type of impact the virus has had or will have
pileit 7 hours, 49 minutes ago
The reality is the islands are dormant, some even foundering. Save for a few bright spots like fishing lodges or familiar boutique resorts, all administrations speak in glowing terms of "potential" while campaigning, only to see those words dissipate as they wrangle with their true capacity for leadership and innovation for 5 years. Time to take the bitter pill, better someone develops than noone. I would suggest an arrangement not unlike Providenciales where a local with ties to the land is inextricably bound to the project, and the lease released after 100 years.
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 58 minutes ago
"We have to change the mindset. If a Bahamian wants to sell land to a non-Bahamian he should be allowed to do it in my opinion. Now's the time to do it,"
seems fairly shortsighted
jackbnimble 8 hours, 40 minutes ago
At this rate we’ll all soon need a tax break. The longer this lockdown lasts, the harder the comeback for all non-essential businesses.
Let’s pray for a cure because this pandemic is not of God.
buddah17 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
Sorry, I disagree. I would NEVER sell large parcels of land to foreigners, EVER.. Once that's done, a piece of very limited real estate, (on an island or cay,) is gone FOREVER. Why not lease the property to the foreigner for (say) 10-15 years at a time at a small fee, with the provision that they MUST develope whatever they applied to use it for, and IF not done in a certain period of time, it reverts back to The Bahamas Government, or the local owner. That way we would get the "promised jobs" and help build the economy and self reliance of that island, and IF they under (or don't) perform, the land doesn't stay in their possession..
Clamshell 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
Mexico does something similar to that: foreigners can obtain a long-term lease to oceanfront property, up to 100 years, but they cannot own it outright.
bahamianson 5 hours, 1 minute ago
I agree, just look at Harbour Island. Offspring of natives can't afford to buy property on their own island.
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 54 minutes ago
Who remembers the man who use to take poor Cat Island people property for a sack of flour??
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 47 minutes ago
Bahamians should save their land for their children and future generations. they are not making any more of that stuff..He who owns the land has the wealth.
Persons who wish to buy land in Turks Island will do so and those who wish to buy in the Bahamas will do so.
What he should do is take a cut in his and share..
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 25 minutes ago
I have a better idea Mr. Christie. Why don't you and your fellow realtors slash the ridiculously high commission rates currently being charged on property transactions and related services? Might I suggest a reasonable maximum commssion rate of 3% on all property transactions for instance. There's only one reason realtors like you are begging the government to reduce its taxes on property transactions. And that's so that more money can be left on the table at the time of closing on property transactions to pay your ridiculously high commission rate of 6% or more. Just stop groveling for tax breaks from government knowing that doing so only raises the taxes levied on the rest of us Bahamian taxpayers. As for Sir Snake's wishes, well let's just say that it's common knowledge how greedy that 'all-for-baby' scoundrel is through his greasing of the right political party at the right time in order to facilitate his very grabbodacious political influence peddling.
Dawes 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
Fully agree. Realtors are always begging Government to reduce the tax they take but never willing to reduce what they take. the 6 and 10% were brought in when most property sold for much less. Now People like Mr. Christie can sell a $10 million property in Lyford, or Ocean Club and pocket $600,000. And they can do this more then once a year. So please stopping playing poor and reduce your fees as thats more annoying then paying Government .
Clamshell 5 hours, 7 minutes ago
Well-said, mudda. Well-said.
immigrant 4 hours, 32 minutes ago
Fully agree. How does slashing the tax so that Mr. Christie can make his 6% while the Bahamian purse loses tax money from rich foreigners, benefit the average Bahamian? Isn't he the realtor that brokered the lighthouse point deal in Eleuthera selling Bahamian land to another cruise ship entity? Albany already enjoys a full tax free concession and that is not benefitting Bahamians. Their members do not travel out of the gates for any products and bring everything they need in on their yachts. Ignorant and tone deaf Mr. Christie. How does lining your pockets benefit Bahamians?
TalRussell 4 hours, 36 minutes ago
Just maybe Realtors likes comrade Johnny C, will chip in by lowering their own undeserving sales commissions by Fifty percent?
Home prices dropping will open new purchase opportunities to more we own comrade Native Buyers - the likes dem golden years not witnessed since the Pindling, fast Movin' On Up to Eastern Road's early years. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
avidreader 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
Harbour Island is but one example of foreign money buying up property and relegating local people to the category of second class citizenship. Elbow Cay, Abaco, is another example but there are others, not only on Abaco but on other islands as well. The Immovable Property Act was repealed upon the accession to office of the first FNM administration in 1992. After that prices rose and locals had to compete with money flowing in from abroad.
moncurcool 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
It is time for the government to slash prices on property so that Bahamians themselves can be able to purchase land in their own country.
hrysippus 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
AA sensible suggestion for the government to consider from the head of the country's oldest real estate company. A lot of negative comments showing here probably from people who have attempted little in their lives and achieved even less. People have forgotten, or simply so not know, how the plp party brought almost all real estate sales and development to a stop in the 2980's with the badly thought out immovable Property Act. It was not until the FNM repealed this act and freed up real estate sales that the moribund Bahamian economy started to recover. Most people just do not realize how crucially important the real estate sector is to our economy.
TalRussell 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
Hasn't read it... should order your copy book...Amazon still delivering during coronoavirus!
Yep for sure, the original HG.Christie Real Estate does has long history goes backs to 1920's to the legendary Sir Harold's self authored book.
Comrade Sir HG's Real Estate Book Swindles...How Legally Get the Poor and Illiterate Out Islanders to Sign-over they Generational Properties far below true Values. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
