Single Mum’S Ordeal Echoed By So Many

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT



ts-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

LIFE changed for 22-year-old Cassandra Thompson when she was laid off as a cashier with nowhere to turn.

After the COVID-19 emergency orders were issued, Nicole’s Variety Outlet sent its staff home and closed its doors. Ms Thompson, a single mother, took the one week’s pay she received and stepped into the abyss of uncertainty like so many of the country’s workforce.

She had just started working at the beauty supply store when the COVID-19 pandemic upended The Bahamas’ economy. “I don’t know where to turn,” said Ms Thompson. “I have nothing. I am looking for a job and I need one fast. My rent is behind and I applied to Social Services for rent assistance, but the days are going by and that will take some time after investigating to see if I qualify and checking with my landlord.”

Ms Thompson tries to pass the time by assisting her seven-year-old son with his studies. He is a grade one student. Schools were among the first entities to be closed once the country recorded its first case of the disease. “I help my son with his school work during the day,” the young mother continued. “I do it because he has to do his school work and also to take my mind off things. I am very worried about my rent, but we also need food.”

Since March, non-essential businesses and hotels have closed, sending thousands of Bahamians on to the unemployment line. The workers have been temporarily laid off until the crisis recedes, the businesses have said, however it is unclear how long the ordeal will last.

For Ms Thompson, it has been four weeks without a job. Her weekly rent is past due and she has no words for her landlord.

“To survive I have been having to borrow money from people,” she said. “I have to pay those people back somehow. I don’t know when or how, but I will.”

She said her child’s father is no help. “My son’s father is giving me a bunch of excuses. I don’t think he has been working either so maybe there is nothing he can do. I really need help for my son. He needs food and that is very scary. When we had to go home from Nicole’s they told us they were going to hire us back when they are allowed to open back up,” the distressed mother said. “The thing is no one knows when that is. No one knows when they will open. No one is certain.”

On Tuesday, National Insurance Board officials said they have paid out more than $5m in unemployment benefits to workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Public Service and National Insurance Minister Brensil Rolle said some 12,000 people who have lost their income due to COVID-19 have already received unemployment payments from NIB. About 30,000 people have applied for NIB assistance.