Single Mum’S Ordeal Echoed By So Many

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
ts-cartwright@tribunemedia.net
LIFE changed for 22-year-old Cassandra Thompson when she was laid off as a cashier with nowhere to turn.
After the COVID-19 emergency orders were issued, Nicole’s Variety Outlet sent its staff home and closed its doors. Ms Thompson, a single mother, took the one week’s pay she received and stepped into the abyss of uncertainty like so many of the country’s workforce.
She had just started working at the beauty supply store when the COVID-19 pandemic upended The Bahamas’ economy. “I don’t know where to turn,” said Ms Thompson. “I have nothing. I am looking for a job and I need one fast. My rent is behind and I applied to Social Services for rent assistance, but the days are going by and that will take some time after investigating to see if I qualify and checking with my landlord.”
Ms Thompson tries to pass the time by assisting her seven-year-old son with his studies. He is a grade one student. Schools were among the first entities to be closed once the country recorded its first case of the disease. “I help my son with his school work during the day,” the young mother continued. “I do it because he has to do his school work and also to take my mind off things. I am very worried about my rent, but we also need food.”
Since March, non-essential businesses and hotels have closed, sending thousands of Bahamians on to the unemployment line. The workers have been temporarily laid off until the crisis recedes, the businesses have said, however it is unclear how long the ordeal will last.
For Ms Thompson, it has been four weeks without a job. Her weekly rent is past due and she has no words for her landlord.
“To survive I have been having to borrow money from people,” she said. “I have to pay those people back somehow. I don’t know when or how, but I will.”
She said her child’s father is no help. “My son’s father is giving me a bunch of excuses. I don’t think he has been working either so maybe there is nothing he can do. I really need help for my son. He needs food and that is very scary. When we had to go home from Nicole’s they told us they were going to hire us back when they are allowed to open back up,” the distressed mother said. “The thing is no one knows when that is. No one knows when they will open. No one is certain.”
On Tuesday, National Insurance Board officials said they have paid out more than $5m in unemployment benefits to workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Public Service and National Insurance Minister Brensil Rolle said some 12,000 people who have lost their income due to COVID-19 have already received unemployment payments from NIB. About 30,000 people have applied for NIB assistance.
Comments
joeblow 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
22 year old cashier with a 7 year old son in grade one (he should be in grade three) and a baby's daddy who does not help. Seems to be a common theme these days. I wonder if people see a correlation between their situation in life and their choices? Money is a temporary fix, she has to learn how to make better choices!
stillwaters 5 hours, 1 minute ago
I would advise these single moms to try the agencies, churches, families that can help them. Coming to newspapers and having all your business in the streets......having a child at fifteen years.......is not the solution.
K4C 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Good Gawd 22 year old mother with a 7 year old son, evidence of the failed education system and now the Bahamas still has a morality problem
Is anyone listening she was 15 when she gave birth
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
one of the many lessons we will learn as Bahamians, is there are to many single parents. and the Fathers should step up and be good Fathers to their children. providing they do not have to many Children.
She has one child only. Good people will help her. never mind the circumstances.
K4C 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
men should NOT BE HAVING SEXUAL INTERCOURSE WITH 14/15 YEAR CHILDREN
joeblow 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
@K4C... the father could be 13, 15, 17??? Judging by how prevalent this is in our society, baby making has to be the primary subject on the school curriculum!
K4C 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
it's 2020 schools have too as well as churches governments etc teach morality
ThisIsOurs 2 hours ago
That's right! 22 and with a 7 year old??? Outrageous, let's let both of them starve to death or get thrown out on the streets. Would serve them right Maybe then she'll learn.
OR we could show some love. The woman has one weeks pay and a hungry 7 year old. Having a baby at whatever age doesn't make you the scum of the earth. Who among us hasn't made some really dumb decisions? Most of us are just lucky enough that the consequences of our bad decisions aren't visible and don't follow us around crying I hungry mummy.
K4C 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
you are condoning a behavior, in all my almost 80 years I have NEVER fathered children out of wedlock, showing love or praying for her will accomplish ZIPPO
BTW where are the churches in all this ? Their contribution to this dilemma has been deafening
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID