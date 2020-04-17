Lyford Cay Foundation Pledges $200,000 To Vulnerable Communities

LYFORD Cay Foundation, deeply concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world, particularly on the Bahamas, has pledged $200,000 in immediate aid for vulnerable Bahamian communities affected by the lockdown.

The Foundation has also disbursed $50,000 to the Salvation Army and Bahamas Feeding Network.

“While the global community shudders from this pandemic, The Bahamas is profoundly vulnerable given that it is still reeling from the physical, humanitarian and economic impact of Hurricane Dorian in September 2019, and given the dependency of our economy on tourism,” said the Foundation.

“And as with Hurricane Dorian,” said the Foundation, “navigating the impact of COVID-19 on The Bahamas will be complex, and a long-term process. This circumstance is unprecedented, and the needs are immense. However, with the support of our caring community of donors and working with community partners, we know we can work together to help those who are most in need.

“We welcome and encourage contributions to Lyford Cay Foundations in support of our ongoing work to help Bahamians realize their full potential.”

Donors are asked to visit the Foundation’s website —www.lyfordcayfoundations.org – to make a contribution to Lyford Cay Foundation Inc., or The Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation via the online portal.