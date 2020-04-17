Man Fined $1,000 After Lowes Theft

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 54-year-old man convicted of stealing and receiving stolen goods was fined $1,000 on Friday.

Cairvins Telford, appearing before Magistrate Sandradee Gardiner, pleaded guilty to receiving several stolen items from Lowes Pharmacy on Tuesday. However, he did not plead guilty to the theft charge.

It is alleged that on Tuesday, Telford was at Lowes Pharmacy on East Bay Street when he stole and received an Old Spice deodorant, a Hollister FES VIB, a Curve BLK cologne, Incanto Heavens, Festival mite and Desire Red Set.

The court was told that the items were valued at $495.55.

According to prosecutor Kenny Thompson, Telford denied stealing the items while being interviewed by police.

However, he told officers that his friend had custody of the items, which resulted in him being arrested.

Telford’s attorney, Ian Cargill, told the court on Friday that the father of four was remorseful for his actions.

Taking into account that he had no previous convictions, Magistrate Gardiner ordered Telford to pay $1,000 on or before Monday, April 20, or face three months in jail.