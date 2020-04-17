Pintard: Purchasers Don't Foresee Scarcity Of Food In Short Term

By Earyel Bowleg

AGRICULTURE Minister Michael Pintard told the Prime Minister that there was no anticipation of a scarcity of food in the short term despite reported fears in the US of a meat shortage – although he did urge Bahamians to look for more locally produced goods.

Smithfield Foods Inc, the world’s largest pork processor, shuttered two of its American plants. The company’s Missouri plant closed for two weeks while their Sioux Falls, South Dakota, slaughterhouse’s closure was indefinite. More than 200 employees at the South Dakota slaughterhouse were infected for COVID-19. The JBS SA beef facility in Colorado and Cargill meat-packaging plant in Pennsylvania also had COVID-19 cases.

Mr Pintard told The Tribune that he had a discussion with Caribbean ministries of agriculture and they are aware of some companies that have not been able to harvest because of a shortage of labour or being affected because of the lockdown. However, the minister said country leaders in the region have noted an “excess”.

Mr Pintard said: “Is there disruption in the international market? Without question. How soon that could mean a serious scarcity for The Bahamas – the purchasers locally don’t foresee that over the next several weeks or so, possibly months and I do not have a reason to disbelieve them but I’m certainly reading enough and talking to ministers of agriculture throughout Latin America, the Caribbean and talking to some of my colleagues across the Atlantic.

“So I’m talking to enough persons that they know they see problems if this matter, if COVID persists, if these lockdowns, where if the curves are not flattened and if this continues into Fall they see a potential problem. I'm underscoring that Bahamians ought not wait and see. We have to wean ourselves off the addiction of things coming from overseas.”