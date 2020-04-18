Breaking: Three New Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed

THREE new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed today in The Bahamas, according to the Ministry of Health. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 58.

The newly confirmed cases are all in New Providence and are all women - aged, 22, 37 and 70. All three have no history of travel and each is in isolation at home.

To date, there have been seven confirmed cases in Grand Bahama, 49 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay and one in Bimini.

The total number of deaths from the coronavirus remains at nine, while there have been ten recovered cases so far.

The total number of people in quarantine is 898.

The ministry reminded people who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes.