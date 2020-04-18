Police Investigate As Officers Present At Liquor Store

POLICE are investigating after videos circulated on social media showing a police vehicle on the premises of a liquor establishment.

The video seems to show the store selling liquor to the public despite orders preventing such stores from opening as part of measures to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

Video Liquor being sold at a store

Video Police car on store premises

In a statement, police said: "It has come to the attention of the Commissioner of Police (Paul Rolle) that liquor licensed premises are open and selling liquor to members of the public, at a time when non-essential business establishments are ordered to be closed; and that police officers are present on the property. The commissioner is also aware of a video circulating on social media of an unmarked police vehicle on the premises of a liquor establishment."

Store staff in the video are seen to be wearing masks while taking orders for beer and rum. A marked police car can also be seen parked near the premises.

The statement added: "The Commissioner of Police wished to inform the public at this present time he has no authority to permit the sale of liquor by any establishment, nor did he sanction the presence of any police officer at any liquor licensed premises."

The deputy commissioner has been ordered to conduct an investigation - and Commissioner Rolle thanked the public for bringing the matter to his attention.