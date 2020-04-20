Economy Re-Opening Boost For 150 Workers

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian businessman yesterday hailed the government’s move to re-open certain industries as “wonderful news” that will enable him to put 150 staff back to work.

Robert Myers told Tribune Business that the decision to treat landscaping and associated maintenance as an “essential service”, able to operate Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, would enable him to recall numerous staff.

He added that he would also benefit from the government’s decision to enable hardware and home stores to open from 8am to 8pm on Wednesdays and Fridays, and plant nurseries from 6am to 12pm on Mondays and Thursdays, as he has business interests in both those areas.

Brent Burrows, CBS Bahamas (Commonwealth Building Supplies) principal, told this newspaper that the government’s move would “put some cash in the register” although it remained disappointed that the government had not yet given it permission to operate its e-commerce platform.

He added that CBS Bahamas would likely re-open with around 20 staff in store, and their health and security - along with that of customers - will be the major priority. The government has also given permission for auto parts stores, such as AID and WHIM, to open from 8am to 5pm on Tuesday - a move that is likely to provoke long queues there as well as at dealerships.