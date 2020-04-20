Four Newly Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that there are four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 64.

The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

• Case #61 is a 56-year-old man of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is in isolation at home.

• Case #62 is a 66-year-old man of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is hospitalised.

• Case #63 is a 52-year-old man of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is also hospitalised.

• Case #64 is 51-year-old male of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is hospitalised as well.

Investigations of these new cases are ongoing, and health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

There have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 55 confirmed cases in New Providence, one confirmed case in Cat Cay, and one confirmed case on the island of Bimini.

The general public is advised that 247 people recently completed the recommended 14 days of quarantine and have been released. Currently, the

quarantine numbers total 651.

The Ministry of Health is also reminding individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended. Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping

errands for essential items. Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.