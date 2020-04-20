Helping People In Need

Dozens of families on East Street and Kemp Road each received two bulging bags of groceries over the weekend thanks to the nearly $50,000 raised by local group, “The Family Help and Support Foundation.”

The food and water, enough to feed each family for five to seven days, was purchased locally and delivered to an inner city warehouse provided by Wildflower Events and Occasions whose staff voluntarily packed the 250 bags. Kasimu Ellis, of Wildflowers organized this side of operation and distribution to homes.

Founder of “The Family Help and Support Foundation,” Sally Van Tooren and one of the directors, Andrew Law, spearheaded the initiative, raising the money and researching names and addresses of needy and, in some cases, desperate families. Dr David Allen of ‘The Family: People Helping People’ programme which facilitates community help clinics for the inner-city emotionally distressed, supplied the majority of the recipients names.

“This is a community driven humanitarian gesture and a matter of urgency – these are desperate times for a particular economic group and we must all do what we can to alleviate their despair and fear,” said Mrs. Van Tooren. “We will continue to raise money to help were we can.” Obviously, we couldn’t do any this without our generous donors, people who believe in being proactive in their desire to help where needed in the community.”