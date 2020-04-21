Dorian Survivor In Search Of Support

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Ebowleg@tribunemedia.ner

CHOREN Jones, a disabled Hurricane Dorian survivor from Abaco, went to the Department of Social Services for the third time yesterday, looking for help with rent and food.

The Tribune met the 53-year-old in her wheelchair outside the government agency. She said despite her visits, she has not received any help yet.

“One time that I’ve been here asking for rental assistance and other assistance and I haven’t received anything as yet. They say they would’ve called me and that then been almost six months,” said the Cooper’s Town resident.

“It’s very difficult especially with the food and you know supplies for my wheelchair. You know I’m sitting. I need bedding, stuff like that... I ain’t getting anything.

“...I mean it’s a challenge... because for me to get around I have to use my electric wheelchair to get back and forward wherever I have to go.

“It’s a challenge because they don’t want you on the streets and I don’t have anybody else to get my food and stuff so I have to go to the food store and stuff myself.”

Ms Jones said she’s learned to make adjustments after the storm. A friend took her in after the hurricane and has also assisted with her electric wheelchair maintenance, but she realises there are limitations to their generosity.

“And I was staying with them for a while, but you know you have to give them assistance also to help, you know, by living there and so far I haven’t had much assistance yet,” she added.

Several other Abaco hurricane survivors were at the Department of Social Services yesterday morning looking for help.

Mother-of-five Toya Forbes, 36, has not been working since September and has been getting coupons from the department. After dealing with a natural disaster, she is now faced with trying to get through the pandemic.

“It’s very, very sad cause here it is we thought we’re going to be getting on our feet soon to go back home and now this. No jobs. So little income. It’s really sad,” she said.

The Dundas Town native explained it was not easy at first but the situation is getting better as the days go by. Ms Forbes said Social Services representatives have been helpful. It is the National Insurance Board (NIB) that has proven to be the biggest challenge as she awaits her unemployment benefits, she said.

“After my maternity I haven’t gotten anything else for them,” she said. “I did apply for my benefits about three months (ago) and I haven’t gotten anything yet. I know they were saying that they were supposed to roll over the benefits. Like some persons have already started to collect the second one. I haven’t collected the first one yet.

“I’ve worked (and) put in my hours, my time..... Sometimes you’re on the line for three hours.”

Emitte Bottle from Murphy Town came to the Baillou Hill Road office after becoming unemployed. When he first came to Nassau, Odyssey Aviation paid his first three months rent and then Social Services paid for two months of rent, he said.

Describing himself as a “praying man”, he opened up about feeling depressed.

“When I get so depressed in the house, I come out of the house and walk around the yard. That’s exercise you know. I read. I read the Bible a lot. I study a lot and depend on God.

“.....Financially we lost everything. What I had saved, I spent. You know so we’re back to square one but it’s just not me. A lot of people I know, rich and poor, we back to square one. They may have a little bit more money saved than I have but thank God I’m still here,” he said.