Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill His Wife

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

AN Eleuthera man was remanded to prison yesterday after he was accused of threatening to kill his wife last Friday.

Ezra Mackey, 35, appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis charged with one count of making death threats and of causing harm.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and the matter was adjourned to June 16.

It is alleged Mackey intentionally threatened Cindy Mackey with death with the intent of putting her in fear on April 17. It is further alleged he harmed his wife that same day.

Mackey was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Meanwhile a 34-year-old man was charged in Magistrate’s Court yesterday for attempting to murder another man late last year.

David Woodside appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis after he was accused of trying to kill Adrian Adderely on October 14, 2019.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to June 16 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

Woodside has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.