Man Charged With Burglary, Stealing And Receiving

By Farah Johnson

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 27-year-old man, accused of breaking into a woman’s house and robbing her earlier this month, was remanded to prison on Friday.

Emmanuel Johnson appeared before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis charged with one count of burglary, stealing and receiving.

It is alleged that Johnson broke into Christonia Knowles’ residence between 3am and 4.30am on April 13. It is further alleged that he stole her black Samsung S9 phone which was valued at $800.

Johnson was not required to plead to the charge and the case was adjourned to June 16 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.