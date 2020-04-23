Nygard Insists: I’M The Victim

By TRIBUNE REPORTER

Canadian fashion tycoon Peter Nygard has issued a strong denial to the latest rape allegations laid against him in a New York court.

The Tribune reported this week Nygard now faces 36 additional allegations of sexually assaulting women in addition to ten accusations made by other purported victims.

The latest raft of accusers - as before - include underage girls from The Bahamas invited to Nygard’s infamous pyjama parties at his Lyford Cay home.

In a statement after the latest claims were filed in a New York court a spokesman for Nygard repeated the tycoon’s denials and insisted he was the victim of a conspiracy engineered by his Lyford Cay neighbour, Louis Bacon. His spokesman said:” (The) filing in the Jane Doe case marks the latest chapter in Louis Bacon’s conspiracy to destroy Peter Nygard and the Nygard Companies. The amended complaint adds additional unnamed plaintiffs who, like the earlier unnamed plaintiffs, claim to have been exposed to wrongdoing. These claims, however, are the product of a well-funded and well-documented scheme by Louis Bacon to pay women to fabricate stories about him [Nygard]. In a transparent effort to silence and destroy the reputations of those who are close to him, the amended complaint further unscrupulously attacks innocent individuals who have worked for the Nygard Companies for many years. Mr. Nygard vehemently denies these baseless allegations and looks forward to clearing his name and the names of others who have been so recklessly and falsely accused.

“The initial complaint in the matter — which reportedly was backed by a Louis Bacon-funded charity — included the assertions of several Bahamian women who claimed to have been harmed. In the weeks following the filing, The New York Times reported that two Bahamian women had been paid to invent stories about Nygard by a third woman, Richette Ross, who has since identified herself as one of the Jane Does. These two women admitted to The New York Times that they had never met Mr. Nygard, but rather were paid and convincingly coached by Ms. Ross to lie. Ms. Ross was reported to have received extensive benefits — a monthly stipend, a $5,000-per-month residence and more for doing the bidding of Louis Bacon’s agents. This conspiracy mirrors one Louis Bacon helmed 10 years ago, when he had agents find and pay women to make up stories about sex involving Mr. Nygard.”

The statement continued, “Shortly, Peter Nygard will be requesting leave to file an amended complaint in a related racketeering case he has brought against Louis Bacon. This amended complaint asserts that Louis Bacon through his vast wealth and illegal acts has orchestrated various machinations against Mr. Nygard, including yesterday’s amended filing by among other things paying witnesses to lie, coaching the witnesses on how to present their lies to attorneys and the authorities, and arranging for the media to report on those lies. Peter Nygard looks forward to exposing the details of the billionaire-backed conspiracy Louis Bacon has orchestrated for years, which sadly now counts as its victims the more than 1,400 people who worked for the Nygard Companies and relied upon those jobs to support themselves and their families.”