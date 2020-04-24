Police To Investigate Fake News On Banking Changes

By EARYEL BOWLEG
THE Ministry of Finance has blasted “categorically false” allegations spread on WhatsApp which claimed the government plans to stop bank withdrawals and stated the matter was turned over to the police for investigation.
In a statement on its Facebook page, the ministry noted: “There is a WhatsApp voice note being circulated that makes a number of false allegations regarding the Government’s access to borrowing, an alleged plan for the Government to stop bank withdrawals, and an imminent prospect of currency devaluation, among other things.
“The Ministry of Finance advises the public that all of the allegations are all categorically false. None of them have any merit whatsoever.
“Persons are reminded to use reliable sources of information and should be suspicious about the validity of anonymously shared information via social media. It is also recommended not to forward information that you have not verified, or that does not come from a reliable news or government source.”
TalRussell 35 minutes ago
Sure as hell speaks and acts like if the government isn't successful at silencing - it's hellbent on locking up a colony's comrade PopoulacesOrdinary at-large?
ThisIsOurs 21 minutes ago
From the nytimes: "The pandemic may be a boon to governments with an autocratic bent.
In Hungary, a new law has granted Prime Minister Viktor Orban the power to sidestep Parliament and suspend existing laws. Mr. Orban, who declared a state of emergency this month, now has the sole power to end the emergency. Parliament, where two-thirds of the seats are controlled by his party, approved the legislation on Monday.
Critics say the new legislation could allow Mr. Orban’s government to further erode democratic institutions and persecute journalists and members of the opposition. The law will permanently amend two articles of the criminal code that will further limit freedom of expression and penalize people for breaching quarantine orders. It will also suspend all elections and referendums.
Under one measure, anyone who disseminates information that could hinder the government’s response to the epidemic could face up to five years in prison. The legislation gives broad latitude to the public prosecutor to determine what counts as distorted or false information.
Think the Parliament needs have a serious rethink on this "fake news" as a crime legislation.
