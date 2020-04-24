Police To Investigate Fake News On Banking Changes

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Finance has blasted “categorically false” allegations spread on WhatsApp which claimed the government plans to stop bank withdrawals and stated the matter was turned over to the police for investigation.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the ministry noted: “There is a WhatsApp voice note being circulated that makes a number of false allegations regarding the Government’s access to borrowing, an alleged plan for the Government to stop bank withdrawals, and an imminent prospect of currency devaluation, among other things.

“The Ministry of Finance advises the public that all of the allegations are all categorically false. None of them have any merit whatsoever.

“Persons are reminded to use reliable sources of information and should be suspicious about the validity of anonymously shared information via social media. It is also recommended not to forward information that you have not verified, or that does not come from a reliable news or government source.”