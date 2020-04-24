Prime Minister Tours Blanco Plant

Blanco Chemicals is among the latest Bahamian manufacturers that are meeting the needs of the local community to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and simultaneously expanding their product lines.

On Friday 24 April, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis received a private tour of the Blanco plant to see first-hand how the company’s new All-Purpose Disinfectant Spray is made, packaged and tested.

“I am so pleased to see local manufacturers meeting the needs of the local community and at the same time growing their businesses and creating employment opportunities,” said Prime Minister Minnis.

“This shows what we can do right here in The Bahamas.”

Blanco currently produces a range of cleaning products and has recently started to produce an All-purpose Disinfectant spray in a move to help fill the recent demand for disinfectant products following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Health officials recommend that cleaning with a regular household disinfectant reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Blanco donated the first 5,000 bottles produced to a number of government agencies including the Ministry of Health and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.



The bottles and disinfectant are manufactured on site, and local print companies produce the labels for the spray bottles.

The tour of the plant was led by Mr. Richard Perry Pinder, Blanco chief financial officer; and Mr. Roman Knowles, sales manager.

The Prime Minister is encouraging local entrepreneurs and businesses to take advantage of economic opportunities created by COVID-19, including face mask production, delivery services and hand sanitizer, among others.

To encourage the expansion of the quickly growing face mask industry, Prime Minister Minnis recently announced a ban on the importation of non-medical masks into The Bahamas.