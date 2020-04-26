Bpl Skyguard Thunderstorm Warning (6pm-8pm)

WEATHER CRITERIA: Thunderstorm
STARTS: 04/26/20206:00 PM EDT
EXPIRES: 04/26/2020 9:00 PM EDT
VALID LOCATIONS: Nassau
COMMENTS: Thunderstorms will push through the area this evening. Frequent cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, and torrential downpours will be likely with these storms. Overall rainfall amounts of 0.35 to 0.75 inches will be likely, with a few spots getting up towards 1.25 inches where any steadier or heavier downpours occur.
