Bpl Skyguard Thunderstorm Warning (6pm-8pm)

WEATHER CRITERIA: Thunderstorm

STARTS: 04/26/20206:00 PM EDT

EXPIRES: 04/26/2020 9:00 PM EDT

VALID LOCATIONS: Nassau

COMMENTS: Thunderstorms will push through the area this evening. Frequent cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, and torrential downpours will be likely with these storms. Overall rainfall amounts of 0.35 to 0.75 inches will be likely, with a few spots getting up towards 1.25 inches where any steadier or heavier downpours occur.