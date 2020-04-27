'Brave' Davis Kicked Out Of House Of Assembly

OFFICIAL opposition leader Philip "Brave" Davis was kicked out of the House of Assembly on Monday afternoon by Speaker Halson Moultrie.
As members of Parliament were wrapping up debate on a resolution to extend the country's state of emergency until May 30, Mr Davis got into a heated exchange with Speaker Moultrie about the length of time he was allowed to speak during members' statements.
Speaker Moultrie accused the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP of disrespecting the chair and ordered Mr Davis to withdraw.
Mr Davis continued to argue as he put on his face mask. Before leaving the chamber, he held a photograph to his chest, arguing as he showed it to members.
The House of Assembly was later suspended until May 27.
For more on this story, see Tuesday’s Tribune.
Comments
Porcupine 8 hours, 24 minutes ago
Dey Jokey. Da hole mess o dem in de house.
Clamshell 7 hours, 55 minutes ago
Note the $15,000 wristwatch that “Gravy” is sporting in that photo. Rolex? Patek Philippe? Nice!
realitycheck242 7 hours, 38 minutes ago
Brave was Grand standing on the 55th anniversary of Black Tuesday when sir Lynden threw the mace out of the house of assembly. History cannot be repeated and mocked when there is no achievement to justify a worthy cause. His act demonstrated nothing but a hunger for power.
CatIslandBoy 7 hours, 24 minutes ago
It is with much regret that we must continue to refer to this Buffoon as the "MP for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador." He is a sorry clown who must be retired to the decaying pile of 'has-beens'.
ThisIsOurs 7 hours ago
why should there be any argument about Mr Davis not having enough time to speak? What is the govt afraid of? there are 4 persons on the opposition side. They can't win any vote. At minimum they should be allowed to speak in a democracy. This is disgraceful.
The danger here is when you need someone to speak against power gone wrong the precedent is set. He should have allotted time to speak in a dignified timeslot even if he spouts foolishness during that time.
moncurcool 6 hours, 17 minutes ago
I listen to the house and Davis had his time to speak. They even agreed on the amount of time allotted to all to speak earlier in the day. Davis was only grandstanding.
John 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
So I guess Brave Davis will not be wearing the National colours (auto corrector does not accept the British spelling) tomorrow
DDK 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
How far removed are we from a One Party System? Just asking..
TalRussell 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
Comrade "Brave's" much too cozy challenging colony's First among equals does nothing tightened his grip on the leadership official opposition. God Save us Queen. Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
