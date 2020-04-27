'Brave' Davis Kicked Out Of House Of Assembly

OFFICIAL opposition leader Philip "Brave" Davis was kicked out of the House of Assembly on Monday afternoon by Speaker Halson Moultrie.

As members of Parliament were wrapping up debate on a resolution to extend the country's state of emergency until May 30, Mr Davis got into a heated exchange with Speaker Moultrie about the length of time he was allowed to speak during members' statements.

Speaker Moultrie accused the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP of disrespecting the chair and ordered Mr Davis to withdraw.

Mr Davis continued to argue as he put on his face mask. Before leaving the chamber, he held a photograph to his chest, arguing as he showed it to members.

The House of Assembly was later suspended until May 27.

For more on this story, see Tuesday’s Tribune.