Minnis Grants Lawyers Further Exemptions

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has granted further exemptions to lawyers seeking to do business during the COVID-19 shutdown.

According to a list of exempted businesses and undertakings dated April 24, lawyers are now exempted if they are “required to attend an in-person court hearing; attend their office for the purpose of preparing for a court hearing; advise people living in institutions or deprived of their liberty; discharge instructions in existing criminal or urgent civil matters or instructions in new criminal or urgent civil matters where this cannot be done by visual means; assist in the performance of urgent commercial transactions; act in connection with the execution of wills subject in all cases to producing identification if requested to do so or accompany persons on bail with reporting conditions to a designated police station for the sole purpose of complying with such conditions.”

Khalil Parker, president of the Bar Association, said in a communication to Bar members the wider exemptions were sought by the Bar Council in consultation with Chief Justice Brian Moree.

“While law firms are not yet permitted to open to the public, the said exemption is intended to assist attorneys in addressing urgent matters as we ready our respective practices and profession for the future,” he said.

Dr Minnis is expected to give a COVID-19 update in the House of Assembly this morning.

Last week Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, coordinator of the government’s COVID-19 response, said health officials will recommend the 24-hour curfew and restrictions continue beyond April and that there be no further relaxation of restrictions.

Dr Minnis announced a 9pm-5am curfew on March 19, and ordered that business operations, with few exceptions, be suspended.

Law firms are among the businesses that have laid off some workers amid the restrictions on businesses.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell responded last week to social media criticism of the closure of the law firm of PLP leader Philip “Brave” Davis by pointing to a statement Mr Davis made on the matter in the PLP’s recent economic policy report.

“The government allowed the courts to shut down which meant that no commercial litigation is possible,” Mr Davis said. “In addition, the government closed departments responsible for payment of VAT on conveyances, the registration of legal deeds and documents including conveyances. Law firms cannot operate their businesses and this has in part resulted in the eight largest law firms in the country collectively laying off their ancillary staff and imposing cuts on their lawyers of 25 percent. This is unfortunately a choice which was formed on my partners as well but I am still seeking to make the general point. The result of that was to shut down all commerce in the legal sector.”