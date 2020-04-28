Personal Trainer Teams Up With Brewery Company To Promote At-Home Fitness

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

THE gyms are closed, restrictions are placed on exercising outdoors, and the country will be under a nationwide lockdown until at least May 30. As a result, many are left to figure out creative ways to exercise at home.

To assist Bahamians, Commonwealth Brewery Limited (CBL) has teamed up with a local fitness expert who will give people tips on how they can keep fit and stay active at home.

CBL has launched a partnership with personal trainer Keith K Jae Hinsey of Physique Total Fitness, who will feature live workouts sponsored by Vitamalt on Instagram. Tips and workouts will be posted by Mr Hinsey every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 7am and 6.30pm.

“The partnership with Vitamalt is the perfect addition to the Physique Total Fitness brand because it exposes my brand to a wider market,” said Mr Hinsey.

“A good at-home workout tip: Try to aim for at least 30 minutes of a total body exercise daily or three times weekly. Stretching before and after a workout can reduce the risk of any fitness injuries.”

Mr Hinsey also touted the benefits of Vitamalt.

“Vitamalt is filled with vitamin B complex, minerals, nutrients and antioxidants. It can be consumed 30 minutes before or right after your workout to boost energy levels,” he said.

Another community service initiative by CBL and Vitamalt during the pandemic was the donation of beverages to healthcare workers who have been at the front line of the fight against the coronavirus.

Approximately 830 cases of Vitamalt were distributed to the Public Hospital Authority’s various branches, including the Princess Margaret Hospital, the Rand Memorial Hospital and the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

“Healthcare workers must work harder and longer and, due to the nature of this crisis, are putting their own lives at risk. In some small way, our company wanted to give back, even if it is an energy boost to help get them through the day. We want them to know that we are thinking about them and are very proud that they are ready and willing to care for us, no matter what,” said Arnette Ingraham, CBL’s employee experience and corporate communications manager.

CBL, through its Vitamalt brand, has also made donations to charitable organisations in the country that provide food relief to those in need.

“This crisis is affecting all of us and we’ll continue to help the people and communities that have supported us over the years,” said Ms Ingraham.

Vitamalt is locally brewed from malted barley, hops, and contains B vitamins and caramel flavouring. It has been manufactured and sold in the Bahamas since 1987.