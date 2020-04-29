Day Three With No New Cases

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE increased testing for COVID-19, the country has not recorded new cases of the disease for three days in a row.

The number of confirmed cases in the country remained at 80 on Wednesday afternoon with 25 people now recovered and 792 people in quarantine. The latest cases were announced on Sunday after two New Providence women, both in isolation at home, tested positive. Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen said officials can’t make anything out of the lack of new cases unless the trend is sustained.

“I think if we see a downward trend sustained for a full week, that might give a bit more comfort that the trend is real,” he said.

Dr Brennen also said 75 percent of healthcare workers who were tested over the weekend after being sidelined because of their possible exposure to a patient with COVID-19 have had their results returned. Those tests were negative for the virus. However, he said before they return to work, the employees must be cleared by the Ministry of Health.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis recently released the government’s phased plan for reopening the country.

According to their plan, the country is currently in phase 1a: essential businesses, hardware, auto parts stores and nurseries are opened, some for just two days per week; NGOs are providing food to the needy with permission and people can exercise for 90 minutes in their neighbourhood from Monday to Friday.

During phase 1b, there could be a relaxation of restrictions on exercise and hardware, nurseries and auto parts stores can expand to five-day online delivery and curb-side services.

During phase two, there could be even further relaxation on exercises and worship services could be permitted with strict social distancing rules and use of masks. Business operations in Family Islands that have not recorded a COVID-19 case could resume during this phase and there could be the resumption of healthcare and manufacturing industry services that can develop protocols to maintain social distancing.

In phase three there would be restriction reopening for non-essential stores, limited education services, relaxation of limits on weddings, funerals and social gatherings, reopening of parks and beaches with social distancing. During the fourth phase, the government could allow restaurants, cultural facilities, gyms, movie theatres and entertainment faculties to operate with social distancing protocols and masks while resuming office operations and personal services such as hair care and nails with the use of personal protection equipment.

During the fifth phase, international travel can resume, hotels can fully operate along with public transportation and a general lift on movement.