Editorial: Where Is The Police Transparency?

WHAT is going on in the Royal Bahamas Police Force?

It is a genuine question because some of the decisions made with regard to its leadership and promotions are far from clearly explained.

Let us look at the latest round of promotions, reported on page one today.

Nearly 70 officers have been promoted to the ranks of chief superintendent or superintendent. Well done to all concerned, we make no presumption that they are not hard-working officers devoted to the cause.

However, it does seem contrary to a manpower audit conducted by the force just two years ago. That noted the force was top heavy – and the past year has seen a number of officers in senior ranks unceremoniously punted off on leave only to find themselves reassigned or ushered into retirement upon their return.

Since then, we saw a raft of promotions to assistant commissioner that took the total to eight, rather than the six recommended by the audit, an overstaffing of the position dismissed by National Security Minister Marvin Dames as not being hypocritical, and merely trying to support the new commissioner.

Now the latest promotions see 23 raised to chief superintendent from superintendent, while 45 are promoted from assistant superintendent. Never mind, apparently, the note in the audit that said that both the chief superintendent and superintendent roles have exactly the same job description. All at a time when the government is talking about cutting budgets and saving money as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak.

One would think that, given Mr Dames has already been called upon to defend the previous promotions, that he would be eager to make clear the reasons for these latest promotions. Alas, our calls to him have been unsuccessful in gaining transparency.

Indeed, given that Mr Dames also had to defend against claims of favouritism after Jonathan Ash’s dash without handcuffs into court last week, you would also think he’d be keen to make clear there was nothing notable about the promotion of Deborah Thompson, given her admittance that she interviewed Mr Ash and another witness in the Shane Gibson trial jointly to “synchronize” their statements. Such a promotion hot on the speedy heels of Mr Ash was only likely to prompt questions.

We do not know how these latest promotions affect the overall manpower figures, because we do not have retirement figures since the audit - although it was noted then that there were 23 chief superintendents, the same number in total as have just been promoted. That’s despite the audit calling for “a new culture of accountability and transparency”.

So when we ask what’s going on, it’s in the spirit of seeking the same transparency that audit called for. We look forward to a clear and precise breakdown of what these changes mean and how the top-heavy nature of the force has been reduced. We don’t want vague answers about supporting the new commissioner – after all, the audit would have been seeking to create a force that would better serve the commissioner too, but in a streamlined fashion. A full breakdown and explanation is the transparency the Bahamian public deserves. Over to you, Mr Dames.

Well done, FOAM

The coronavirus outbreak has forced us all to rethink the things that we do – but we take a moment here to applaud the Families Of All Murder Victims group (FOAM) for recognising how their talents could be used in this time.

As restrictions came into place, the group – normally providing support to relatives of murder victims – has evolved, and is now reaching out to victims of domestic violence as well.

In a time of increased stress – and no place to go – for many victims of violence in the home, they offer a helping hand, a shoulder to lean on and perhaps a way out for those in need.

We urge people to read their advice, including calls for landlords to be lenient or ways in which people can offer support, from providing food for those who need it or even an empty office space as a refuge.

There are practical, helpful solutions that are being put forward and we commend them for their work. Some sections of government could learn from the clarity they bring to the problem.