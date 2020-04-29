Govt Examining Quarantine Options For Those Returning

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE government is looking at several housing options in which to quarantine Bahamians who return home after being stuck abroad amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to Health Minister Dr Duane Sands.

His comments came after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told the House of Assembly on Monday that officials are finalising details to ensure Bahamians are brought home and kept in a designated quarantine facility guarded by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

According to Dr Minnis, there are currently 200 Bahamians abroad seeking to return home.

“I know that this has placed a burden on some Bahamians overseas,” he said. “I understand the frustration and worry of their families here at home. In keeping with the protocols of other countries, the government is finalising plans to secure a mandatory quarantine facility to accommodate the return of a number of Bahamians in the United States to New Providence.”

Asked by reporters for further details on where those residents will be held upon return, Dr Sands replied: “We’re identifying several options, hotels and other facilities to quarantine individuals.”

Noting officials are still working out the logistics on how to bring individuals home, the health minister said he could not give a definite date on when those Bahamians will be returned to the country.

He said: “...We have to look holistically at all Bahamians and the appropriate timing of when they should come home.

“All of the countries in the region, as a matter of fact, all countries in the world are looking at how they can get their nationals back home to safety. It is not an immediate situation and not any particular circumstance is identical to others.

“So that process is ongoing and as we flesh it out, we are aware that people have already contacted our consulate and embassies and plans are starting to be made.

“…There are some significant logistics that still need to be ironed out, but our goal is to look out for the interest of Bahamians in the Bahamas.”

Last month, the government closed the country’s borders to all incoming commercial travellers, including Bahamians, who were stuck overseas.

Calling the situation “unfortunate” for those Bahamians who are unable to return home amid this health crisis, Dr Minnis had previously said it was “essential” for officials to close the country’s borders to prevent the further spread of the highly infectious disease.