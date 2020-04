WEATHER CRITERIA: Thunderstorm

STARTS: 04/30/2020 04:00 PM EDT

EXPIRES: 04/26/2020 5:20 PM EDT

VALID LOCATIONS: Freeport

COMMENTS: Thunderstorms approaching from the southwest will bring wind gusts of 40-50 mph along with very heavy rainfall. Rainfall rates of up to 0.50 inches per hour are expected which can cause localized flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.