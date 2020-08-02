Video SKYGuard eAlert #17: Tropical Storm Isaias Currently Passing West of Freeport

Heavy rain will continue through this afternoon in and around Grand Bahama and the Abacos. However winds will gradually subside through the day Sunday. Gusty outer rain bands will continue to impact the area through Sunday night. Southeast winds of 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 mph are expected through much of the day Sunday as the storm pulls away, but gusts to 60 mph will remain possible in heavier rain bands through Sunday night.



Expect total rainfall accumulations into early Monday of 4-8 inches, with a 20% chance of 10 inches. Rainfall rates can reach 2.00 inches per hour during the heaviest rain, which is expected between 10 pm Saturday and 6 am Sunday.

The storm will also produce a 3-6 foot storm surge, primarily on southern and eastern shores - which could lead to coastal flooding.