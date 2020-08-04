36 New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that there are 36 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Twenty of the new cases are in New Providence, 11 are in Grand Bahama, three are in Bimini and two are in the Berry Islands.
This brings the total number of cases to 715, with 608 of those active. Twenty-two people are in hospital.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
DDK 4 hours, 34 minutes ago
How severe are these cases of this virus?? Why is this data not reported???? We no longer seem to include the bit about "travel history" now that our borders are wide open, including those constantly breached by the Haitian invaders from the south...
ISpeakFacts 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
That's too much work for these lazy SOBs!!!
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 53 minutes ago
When did they reopen the borders? Did I miss that?
RealTalk 4 hours, 12 minutes ago
Did we ever acknowledge the additional 3 deaths?
joeblow 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
... yes the 3 deaths were acknowledged. 3 deaths from 608 cases which is 0.5% mortality for this second wave so far (about the same as the flu). Makes one wonder if this wave is caused by a less dangerous strain of virus, but only time will tell!
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
We were above 11% in the first wave. Let's just be hopeful that rate doesn't keep going.... Way too early to make any assumptions on death rates. We should also be very concerned about hospitalizations, we can't let our health system be overwhelmed, we're on our own, no help from any other country right now...
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
For the record the flu killed about 34,000 in the US last year, and the year before that, and before that, etc. There is no comparison, this is far more deadly than the flu and way more contagious. So please stop the idiotic comparisons to the flu...
bahamianson 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
And also, it is 100% if it is your loved one. What about being our Brothers keeper? How selfish are we, only worrying about number one. Start thinking about each other for a change.
TalRussell 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Not a whole lot thinking has gone into how can the PMH's ICU's limited physical and staffing be expected to deal with a tenfold escalation requiring hospitalization rate over the coming forty-eight-day period?
